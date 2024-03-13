“Star Wars Villainous” Expands With New “Revenge at Last” Game Coming This Summer

Ravensburger has announced details of its first two-player expandalone in the Star Wars Villainous line: the Star Wars Villainous: Revenge at Last game.

What’s Happening:

Featuring the ruthlessly ambitious Sith lord Darth Maul and fiercely formidable Commander of the First Order Captain Phasma, Star Wars Villainous: Revenge at Last game will be available for pre-order on June 24th, 2024, and on sale at Target beginning July 21st, 2024.

In the Star Wars Villainous: Revenge at Last game, players will race to fulfill the dark destinies never achieved by either Darth Maul or Captain Phasma, two iconic villains from the Star Wars galaxy, each villain offers a "Villain Deck" of cards with a unique and immersive gameplay style inspired by that character's motivations and stories throughout Star Wars media. Players must channel their villain's "Ambition," strategic thinking and luck to be the first to achieve their sinister objective.

The Star Wars Villainous game also includes game mechanics unique to the Star Wars galaxy, such as a currency for Force wielders and rules for iconic ships and transports.

Additional gameplay details will be revealed in June alongside the game's pre-order.

When the game goes on sale in July, it will be available with a reduced price point of $19.99 USD/$29.99 CAD.

The game is compatible with the previous Star Wars Villainous game releases, including the Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side and Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy releases.

