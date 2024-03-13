“Star Wars Villainous” Expands With New “Revenge at Last” Game Coming This Summer

Ravensburger has announced details of its first two-player expandalone in the Star Wars Villainous line: the Star Wars Villainous: Revenge at Last game.
What’s Happening:
- Featuring the ruthlessly ambitious Sith lord Darth Maul and fiercely formidable Commander of the First Order Captain Phasma, Star Wars Villainous: Revenge at Last game will be available for pre-order on June 24th, 2024, and on sale at Target beginning July 21st, 2024.
- In the Star Wars Villainous: Revenge at Last game, players will race to fulfill the dark destinies never achieved by either Darth Maul or Captain Phasma, two iconic villains from the Star Wars galaxy, each villain offers a “Villain Deck” of cards with a unique and immersive gameplay style inspired by that character’s motivations and stories throughout Star Wars media. Players must channel their villain’s “Ambition,” strategic thinking and luck to be the first to achieve their sinister objective.
- The Star Wars Villainous game also includes game mechanics unique to the Star Wars galaxy, such as a currency for Force wielders and rules for iconic ships and transports.
- Additional gameplay details will be revealed in June alongside the game’s pre-order.
- When the game goes on sale in July, it will be available with a reduced price point of $19.99 USD/$29.99 CAD.
- The game is compatible with the previous Star Wars Villainous game releases, including the Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side and Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy releases.
What They’re Saying:
- Lysa Penrose, Head of New Games Marketing at Ravensburger: "The Star Wars galaxy is filled with rich, nuanced, dark, tragic, wonderful stories, especially when it comes to fan-favorite villains like Darth Maul. When it comes to celebrating the dark side of the Force, we knew we had to tell the story of Darth Maul through Villainous’ immersive gameplay. How does one capture that in a deck of cards? Fans should look forward to our team’s custom art of iconic moments and an Objective more ruthless than ever before.”