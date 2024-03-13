Oxford Pennants Announces Star Wars Collection

Show your support for the Rebel Alliance or the Galactic Empire with a new collection of flags from Oxford Pennant.

What’s Happening:

The popular Buffalo-based designer of wool felt pennants, flags, banners, and more has released its first line of Star Wars

With pre-made designs to show allegiance to the dark side or the jedi cause, fans can hang these fun flags proudly.

Also offered are customizable options using one of four pre-made designs: Jedi Master Camp Flag Use the Force Camp Flag Star Wars Anniversary Flag Home of the Rebels Camp Flag

A variety of designs include quotes, the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and more.

The Star Wars collection is now available for purchase on the Oxford Pennants website

What They’re Saying:

Tom Eaker, senior designer at Oxford Pennant: “I fell in love with the style of Star Wars as a kid while watching the movies with my brothers. It’s futuristic and gritty at the same time. That was a major inspiration for the custom artwork I created for this collection, which also highlights the design aesthetic we’re known for at Oxford Pennant.”

“I fell in love with the style of as a kid while watching the movies with my brothers. It’s futuristic and gritty at the same time. That was a major inspiration for the custom artwork I created for this collection, which also highlights the design aesthetic we’re known for at Oxford Pennant.” Dave Horesh, Oxford Pennant co-founder: "As lifelong Star Wars fans, Oxford Pennant worked for months to develop and refine collections that resonate with fellow enthusiasts. We produced hundreds of designs, illustrations and ideas, and there is still so much more to come."

More Star Wars News: