As Star Wars nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes and villains.

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select (via Gentle Giant LTD) is showcasing Star Wars and statues and figure busts inspired by the galaxy’s greatest characters.

Throughout 2024, the collectible maker introduced pieces inspired by Grand Admiral Thrawn Life Day Chewbacca Hera Syndulla Gamorrean Guard Echo ( Bad Batch ) Bo Katan ( The Mandalorian )

Each of these new Diamond Select figures (and more) are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Fans can also shop directly through Gentle Giant LTD

Links to individual items can be found below.

“Bring a little security to your collection! What better way to keep your collection safe than with this ½ scale Gamorrean Guard bust? Based on the pig-headed warriors that guarded Jabba the Hutt’s palace.”

Star Wars Legends in 3D Gamorrean Guard 1:2 Scale Bust (Entertainment Earth)

Star Wars Return of the Jedi Gamorrean Guard Legends in 3D Bust (Gentle Giant LTD)

Approximately 10-inches

Limited to only 1000 pieces

Comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a numbered, full-color box.

The Bad Batch gets another member! Based on his appearance in the Clone Wars, Echo joins his teammates Wrecker and Hunter in the Gentle Giant LTD animated-style mini-bust collection.

Star Wars Clone Wars Animated Echo 1:7 Scale Mini-Bust (Entertainment Earth)

Star Wars Clone Wars Echo Animated 1/7 Scale Mini-Bust (Gentle Giant LTD)

6-inch mini-bust (1/7 scale)

Limited to only 2,000 pieces

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a numbered, full-color window box.

“For Mandalore! The wielder of the Darksaber and the heir to the Mandalorian crown sits at ease on her throne in this new statue that captures a scene straight out of The Mandalorian Season 3.”

Star Wars Premier Collection Mandalorian Bo-Katan on Throne Statue (Entertainment Earth)

Star Wars Mandalorian Bo Katan on Throne Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue (Gentle Giant LTD)

Approximately 14 inches tall (1/7 scale)

Limited to only 1000 pieces

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a numbered full-color box

