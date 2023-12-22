Hera Syndulla and More Star Wars Diamond Select Collectibles Now Available for Pre-Order

As Star Wars nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes and villains.

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select is showcasing Star Wars and statues and figure busts inspired by the galaxy’s greatest characters.

Earlier this year, the collectible maker introduced pieces inspired by Cad Bane Grand Admiral Thrawn Life Day Chewbacca Tie Pilot Sabine Wren Hera Syndulla

“Move over, stormtroopers! This Star Wars: A New Hope Tie Pilot depicts him dashing to his fighter so he can engage the enemy. He carries a small blaster in case he encounters any resistance along the way. In fact, he has!”

Star Wars: A New Hope Tie Pilot 1:6 Scale Milestones Statue – $249.99

Approximately 12-inches tall

1:6 Scale

Interchangeable E-11 and SE-14r blaster pistols

Limited to only 1,000

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

“The former padawan has returned! The Mandalorian rebel who trained under Ahsoka Tano is now back in training, and she's getting a mini-bust from Gentle Giant LTD! Based on her appearance in the Ahsoka TV series on Disney+.”

Star Wars: Ahsoka Sabine Wren 1:6 Scale Mini-Bust – $129.99

Approximately 6-inches tall

1:6 scale

Limited to 3,000 pieces

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box

“Attention on deck! The Twi'lek pilot who led the Ghost crew is now a general in the New Republic, and she's getting a detailed mini-bust from Gentle Giant LTD! Based on her appearance in the Ahsoka TV series on Disney.”

Star Wars: Ahsoka Hera Syndulla 1:6 Scale Mini-Bust – $129.99

Measures approximately 6-inches

1:6 scale

Limited to only 3,000 pieces.

Comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

