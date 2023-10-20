Grand Admiral Thrawn and Other Star Wars Diamond Select Collectibles Now Available for Pre-Order

As Star Wars nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes and villains.

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select is showcasing Star Wars and statues and figure busts inspired by the galaxy’s greatest characters.

Earlier this year, the collectible maker introduced pieces inspired by Zeb Orrelios Sabine Wren Luke Skywalker The Armorer Cad Bane Grand Admiral Thrawn Luke and Yoda Chewbacca

Each of these new Diamond Select figures (and more) are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Links to individual items can be found below.

“Grand Admiral Thrawn is a legend in the Empire, and now he's a Legend in 3-D! Sits atop a Star Destroyer base as seen in Star Wars: Ahsoka Thrawn.”

Star Wars: Ahsoka Thrawn Legends in 3D 1:2 Scale Bust – $164.99

Measures approximately 10-inches tall

1:2 Scale Bust

Limited to only 1,000 pieces

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

“”Do or do not! There is no try!" You can almost hear Yoda delivering lessons to Luke Skywalker as you look at this mini-bust of the pair training on Dagobah!”

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Luke Skywalker with Yoda 1:6 Scale Mini-Bust – $144.99

Approximately 6-inch tall

Limited to only 3,000 pieces

1:6 Scale

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box.

“If Chewbacca is your co-pilot, then you need this statue of the loyal Wookiee as he levels his bowcaster at the enemy! Whether you display it alone or with Han Solo (sold separately), it's an amazing addition to any classic Star Wars collection.”

Star Wars: A New Hope Chewbacca Premier Collection 1:7 Scale Statue – $239.99

Approximately 11 1/2 inches tall

Limited to only 2,000 pieces

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

