Grow Your Star Wars Collection with Concept Han Solo, The Armorer and More Figures from Diamond Select

As Star Wars nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes and villains.

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select is showcasing Star Wars and statues and figure busts inspired by the galaxy’s greatest characters.

Earlier this year, the collectible maker introduced pieces inspired by Savage Opress, Triple Zero, Zeb Orrelios Sabine Wren Luke Skywalker The Armorer – The Mandalorian Cobb Vanth Concept Han Solo

Each of these new Diamond Select figures (and more) are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Links to individual items can be found below.

“This is the Way! The Mandalorian Armorer, worker of beskar and wielder of a deadly set of hammer and tongs, joins the Premier Collection.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Armorer 1:7 Scale Premier Collection Statue – $174.99

1:7 Scale

Approximately 10-inches tall atop a diorama base

Limited to only 3000 pieces

Comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity

“The Marshal of Mos Pelgo has arrived! Wearing Boba Fett's old armor, the law enforcer from Tatooine is now a 1:6 scale mini-bust.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Cobb Vanth 1:6 Scale Mini-Bust – $139.99

1:6 Scale Mini-Bust

Approximately 6-inches

Includes interchangeable head to display the gunslinger with or without his helmet

Limited to only 3000 pieces

Comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity

“Travel back to the dawn of the Star Wars saga with this Star Wars Concept Han Solo Jumbo Action Figure! Han Solo, sporting his design from the original Ralph McQuarrie artwork, stands approximately 12-inches tall with five points of articulation.”

Star Wars Concept Han Solo 12-Inch Jumbo Action Figure – $79.99

Includes a lightsaber and blaster accessories!

Packaged on a retro-style cardback in resealable clamshell blister packaging

