Luke Skywalker in Stormtrooper Disguise and More Limited Edition Diamond Select Collectible Now Available for Pre-Order

As Star Wars nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes and villains.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select is showcasing Star Wars and statues and figure busts inspired by the galaxy’s greatest characters.

Earlier this year, the collectible maker introduced pieces inspired by Savage Opress, Triple Zero, Zeb Orrelios Sabine Wren The Mandalorian on a Speeder Bike Luke Skywalker – Stormtrooper Disguise Jango Fett

Each of these new Diamond Select figures (and more) are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Links to individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.**

“The Star Wars: The Mandalorian Din Djarin on Speeder Bike Premier Collection 1:7 Scale Statue features Grogu hanging out of a pouch on the back of the bike while Din pivots.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Din Djarin on Speeder Bike Premier Collection 1:7 Scale Statue – $179.99

Measures approximately 12-inches long x 9-inches tall

Limited edition of 1,000 pieces

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box

“Shut down all the trash compactors on the detention level! Luke may be a little short for a stormtrooper, but he's just the right size for the Star Wars Milestones collection.”

Star Wars: A New Hope Luke Skywalker in Stormtrooper Disguise Milestones 1:6 Scale Statue – Previews Exclusive – $229.99

Previews Exclusive statue with interchangeable heads

Measures approximately 12-inches tall

Limited edition of 1,000 pieces

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box

“Jango Fett was a legend on Kamino, and now he's a Legend in 3D! The helmet that launched a thousand starships, Jango Fett, was the genetic basis for the entire clone army, as well as the great Boba Fett.”

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Jango Fett Legends in 3D 1:2 Scale Bust – $179.99