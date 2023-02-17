Sabine Wren and More Diamond Select Star Wars Collectibles Now Available for Pre-Order

As Star Wars nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes and villains.

What’s Happening:

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select is showcasing Star Wars and statues and figure busts inspired by the galaxy’s greatest characters.

, the collectible maker introduced pieces inspired by Savage Opress, Triple Zero, Zeb Orrelios, Kit Fisto and even an offworld Jawa. Joining the assortment are: Each of these new Diamond Select figures (and more) are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and prices range from $119.99-$139.99. Figures are expected to ship to fans in August 2023.

and prices range from $119.99-$139.99. Figures are expected to ship to fans in August 2023. Links to individual items can be found below.

Star Wars Clone Wars Cad Bane 1:7 Scale Mini-Bust – $119.99

Star Wars Rebels Sabine Wren 1:7 Scale Mini-Bust – $139.99

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Koska Reeves 1:6 Scale Mini-Bust – $119.99