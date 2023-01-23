New Marvel, Star Wars Pre-Orders Open for Diamond Select Figures

As Star Wars and Marvel nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases. This year, Diamond Select is delivering an amazing assortment of statues and busts that are sure to be prize pieces in your collection.

A new month means time for new pre-orders at Entertainment Earth and for January 2023, Diamond Select is showcasing a wave of Marvel and Star Wars statues and figure bust inspired by popular characters.

Marvel fans will love the detailed depictions heroes, villains and mutants including: M.O.D.O.K. Wolverine Venom Moon Knight

And if that wasn’t enough pre-orders are still open for characters like Human Torch, Sandman, Mr. Fantastic and Drax.

The Star Wars lineup offers impressive takes on Savage Opress and Triple Zero, plus Zeb Orrelios, Kit Fisto and even an offworld Jawa.

Each of these new Diamond Select figures (and more) are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Links to individual items can be found below.

Marvel Animated Venom 1:7 Scale Mini-Bust – $119.99

Marvel Legends in 3D Moon Knight 1:2 Scale Bust – $224.99

Marvel Gallery Comic M.O.D.O.K. Statue – $69.99

Marvel Comic X-Men Brown Wolverine 1:7 Scale Mini-Bust – $84.99

Marvel Comic Gallery Sandman Statue – $54.99

Marvel Animated Drax Statue – $49.99

Marvel Comic Human Torch 1:6 Scale Resin Mini-Bust – $114.99

Marvel Select Fantastic Four Mr. Fantastic Action Figure – $27.99

Star Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Savage Opress 1:6 Scale Mini-Bust – $119.99

Star Wars Triple Zero 12-Inch Jumbo Action Figure – $74.99

Star Wars Rebels Zeb Orrelios 1:6 Scale Mini-Bust – $119.99

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Offworld Jawa with Mudhorn Egg 1:6 Scale Mini-Bust – $134.99

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Kit Fisto Premier Collection 1:7 Scale Statue – $179.99