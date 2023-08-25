Cad Bane and Other Diamond Select Star Wars Collectibles Now Available for Pre-Order

As Star Wars nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes and villains.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select is showcasing Star Wars and statues and figure busts inspired by the galaxy’s greatest characters.

Earlier this year, the collectible maker introduced pieces inspired by Zeb Orrelios , Sabine Wren , Luke Skywalker and even The Armorer . Joining the assortment are: The Emperor Cad Bane Red Leader

, , and even . Joining the assortment are: Each of these new Diamond Select figures (and more) are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and prices range from $124.99-$179.99. Figures are expected to ship to fans in May 2024.

“This Sith Lord is a legend in the Star Wars universe, and now he's a Legend in 3D! This detailed portrait of the man behind the formation of the Empire and the destruction of the Jedi order. Cloaked in his black robes, Palpatine sits atop a Death Star-themed base.”

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Emperor Palpatine Legends in 3D 1:2 Scale Bust – $179.99

Measures approximately 10-inches tall

1:2 Scale Bust

Limited to only 1,000 pieces

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

“One of the galaxy's deadliest bounty hunters is now a realistic 1:7 scale statue! Cad Bane peers out from beneath his wide-brimmed hat and takes aim with his blaster in this sculpture.”

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Cad Bane Premier Collection 1:7 Scale Statue – $179.99

Approximately 11-inch tall

Limited to only 3,000 pieces

1:7 Scale

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box.

“One of the heroes of the Battle of Yavin, Garven Dreis led Red Squadron in the attack on the first Death Star. Though he was shot down by Darth Vader, he lives on as the Star Wars: A New Hope Red Leader Mini-Bust!”

Star Wars: A New Hope Red Leader 1:6 Scale Mini-Bust – $124.99

Approximately 6-inches tall

Hand-painted mini-bust

Limited to only 3,000 pieces

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

