Life Day Chewbacca, Shadow Trooper and Other Diamond Select Collectibles Available for Pre-Order

As Star Wars nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes and villains.

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select is showcasing Star Wars and statues and figure busts inspired by the galaxy’s greatest characters.

Earlier this year, the collectible maker introduced pieces inspired by The Armorer Cad Bane Grand Admiral Thrawn Life Day Chewbacca Shadow Trooper Grand Admiral Thrawn Fennec Shand

Each of these new Diamond Select figures (and more) are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Links to individual items can be found below.

“Celebrate Life Day with Chewbacca! The ancient Wookiee celebration of family, joy, and harmony, which spread across the galaxy in the wake of the Galactic Empire's defeat. Wearing his Life Day robes and holding a crystalline Life Day Orb, Chewbacca is ready to celebrate in this holiday mini-bust.”

Star Wars Chewbacca Life Day 1:6 Scale Mini-Bust – $129.99

Approximately 7-inches tall

1:6 Scale

Limited to only 1,000

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

“For Free Comic Book Day, Gentle Giant Ltd. is traveling to a far-away galaxy to bring back the Shadow Trooper!”

Star Wars Shadowtrooper Legends in 3D 1:2 Scale Bust – FCBD 2024 Exclusive – $199.99

Measures approximately 10-inches

1:2 scale

Limited to only 1,000 pieces.

Comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

“From another galaxy, he has arrived, as a 1:6 scale Star Wars mini-bust from Gentle Giant Ltd! Joining the long-running mini-bust line, Grand Admiral Thrawn is based on his appearance in the Disney+ series Ahsoka.”

Star Wars: Ahsoka Grand Admiral Thrawn 1:6 Scale Mini-Bust – $129.99

Approximately 6-inches tall atop a pedestal base

1:6 scale

Limited to 3,000 pieces

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box

“Don't mess with Fennec Shand! The enforcer for daimyo Boba Fett is the next statue in the Premier Collection line, and she is not to be trifled with, especially with her MK sniper rifle by her side and a jug of blue liquid in the other.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fennec Shand Premier Collection 1:7 Scale Statue – $224.99

Approximately 10-inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications

Limited to 1,000 pieces

1:7 scale

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box

