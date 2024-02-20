RockLove Jewelry is heading back into the cosmos and this time they’re traveling aboard some of the best ships to cross the galaxy! We’re talking about the Razor Crest and N-1 Starfighter as seen in the live-action series, The Mandalorian. Fans can claim these necklaces for their collection starting February 22nd.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Star Wars

The next addition to their Star Wars collection hails from The Mandalorian and spotlights the Razor Crest and N-1 Starfighter ships across two pendant necklaces.

and spotlights the Razor Crest and N-1 Starfighter ships across two pendant necklaces. Both pieces are realistic miniature sculptures handcrafted in antiqued sterling silver. The Razor Crest is accented with colored enamel; and both pieces are embellished with cubic zirconia crystals at the exhaust ports.

Each comes in a keepsake box decorated with Star Wars iconography and is ideal for long term storage and display.

The Mandalorian-inspired necklaces will be available at RockLove

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Star Wars | RockLove Razor Crest Necklace – $115

Handcrafted in antiqued sterling silver

Realistic sculpting

Yellow hand painted enamel details

Amber cubic zirconia crystals

Adjustable sterling silver cable chain with signature tag.

Star Wars | RockLove N-1 Starfighter Necklace – $99

Handcrafted in antiqued sterling silver

Realistic sculpting

Light blue cubic zirconia crystals

Adjustable sterling silver cable chain with signature tag.

More Star Wars RockLove:

As much as we love the looks of these ships, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the other incredible collections available to Star Wars fans.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!