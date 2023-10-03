RockLove Commemorates Ahsoka Tano with New Silka Beads Collection Coming October 5th

Tonight marks the (hopefully just the first season) finale of Disney+’s Ahsoka and RockLove is celebrating the story with more Star Wars jewelry. Two gorgeous new pieces inspired by Ashoka as a young padawan will debut this week and RockLove is sharing a sneak peek at the series.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Ahsoka Tano's personal journey has been an interesting one as she’s lived through and witnessed some major power shifts in the galaxy and learned to carve her own path forward.

As this current chapter of her story comes to a close in the Disney+ series, RockLove is turning their sights back to the former Jedi and commemorating her early days as a padawan.

The jewelry company is expanding their Ahsoka offerings

This handcrafted collection features silver plated brass beads and colorful cubic zirconia crystals that are individually placed to create this gorgeous look while emulating the distinctive design of Ahsoka’s own beads.

The Ear Wrap also features hand-painted enamel and will match perfectly with RockLove’s signature Montral series

The Star Wars x RockLove Silka Beads collection launches on the RockLove website

A limited quantity will also available at New York Comic Con, RockLove Booth #1243.

Star Wars | RockLove Ahsoka Tano Silka Beads Necklace – $150

Stylized lariat with an elegant Y-shaped drop

Clasps with a forged hook, with silver plated curb chain extender and signature tag

Star Wars | RockLove Ahsoka Tano Silka Beads Ear Wrap – $125

Intended to be worn on the right side

C-shape hooks easily over the ear lobe

Beaded drop dangles along the neck

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!