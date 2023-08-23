Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren and Others Featured in New Star Wars x RockLove Jewelry Launching August 29th

RockLove Jewelry is about to head back to the cosmos with a new Star Wars collection themed to the Disney+ series Ahsoka. While audiences can enjoy streaming the show at home they’ll be able to bring Ashoka, Sabine, Chopper and some other friends along for the ride wherever their journeys take them.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Ahsoka Tano may no longer be a Jedi, but she is a Rebel! Now that the live-action series focusing on her story is streaming on Disney+

The jewelry company has previewed their latest Star Wars assortment Rebels -era. RockLove’s designs span earrings, necklaces, a collar, and ring and are themed to: Ahsoka Tano Loth-cats Chopper Huyang Sabine Wren

-era. RockLove’s designs span earrings, necklaces, a collar, and ring and are themed to: RockLove’s jewelry is handcrafted in sterling silver or cast in artisan brass while select items feature hand-painted enamel details, cubic zirconia gems, or articulated details.

This new Star Wars x RockLove collection launches on August 29th at 9am PT and most items will be available throughout the RockLove website available for pre-order** with an estimated arrival in November 2023.

Ahsoka Tano

“This statement necklace is a RockLove Exclusive, with each elaborate handcrafted piece made to order. The necklace is carefully handcrafted in multiple parts from durable nickel-free artisan brass, which are assembled then silver plated in a polished sheen.” Fans will also be delighted to see that this collar is a perfect companion to pieces in the Montral series.

Star Wars X RockLove Ahsoka Tano Collar – $175 (PRE-ORDER)

**This pre-order item is estimated to ship in November in time for the holidays, with free USPS ground shipping for domestic customers upon arrival if pre-ordered by September 15th.

Loth-cat

“Handcrafted in sterling silver and antiqued to emphasize detail, the charming three-dimensional loth-cat can dangle from your ears, wiggle on a necklace, or wrap around your finger as a ring.”

Star Wars X RockLove Loth-cat Earrings $165 / Necklace $150 / Ring $125

Chopper

“Handcrafted in antiqued sterling silver and realistically sculpted in charming miniature, the intricately detailed three-dimensional Chopper droid inspired necklace includes three points of articulation, with riveted shoulders and a center spinning wheel.”

Star Wars X RockLove Chopper Necklace – $135

Huyang

“Handcrafted in sterling silver with antiqued details, the Huyang pendant features the droid’s stoic visage, with signature articulated ‘lens’ that rotates down over his left eye. Both eyes feature golden glittering cubic zirconia crystals.”

Star Wars X RockLove Huyang Necklace – $135

Sabine Wren

“Cast in artisan brass and plated in gleaming black rhodium and silver, the pendant is accented with 14K yellow gold and hand-painted enamel details.”

Star Wars X RockLove Sabine Wren Kyber Crystal Necklace – $150

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!