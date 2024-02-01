It’s been awhile since RockLove introduced a new lightsaber to their Star Wars Kyber Crystal Collection but all that changes today with the arrival of the Cal Kestis Kyber Crystal. But that’s not all! Alongside Cal comes a pendant necklace featuring his droid companion BD-1.
What’s Happening:
- Forget Valentine’s Day, RockLove is focusing on Cal-entine’s Day instead! Today, the jewelry company launched two new necklaces in their Star Wars line that are themed to characters from the popular video game Jedi: Fallen Order.
- The game follows human Cal Kestis, a survivor of the Clone Wars era Order 66. He’s Force sensitive and uses a blue lightsaber as his chosen weapon. Now fans of the character can own a miniature version of his lightsaber as it joins the Star Wars Kyber Crystal Collection.
- The handmade necklace is cast in artisan brass and plated in gleaming black rhodium and silver replicating Cal’s signature hilt and blade.
- In addition to the Kyber Crystal, RockLove has debuted an articulated pendant of BD-1. This necklace is intricately detailed and includes swinging legs, hand painted red enamel details, and a blue cubic zirconia crystal that represent the trusty dorid
- The new Jedi: Fallen Order necklaces are available now on RockLove.com and prices range from $135-$150.
Star Wars X RockLove Cal Kestis Kyber Crystal Necklace – RockLove Jewelry – $150.00
- Custom cut and colored Austrian Crystal
- Nickel-free artisan brass
- Black rhodium and silver plated finish
- 20 to 24 inch adjustable curb chain
- 40mm x 12mm x 12mm
Star Wars X RockLove BD-1 Droid Necklace – RockLove Jewelry – $135.00
- Nickel-free sterling silver, cubic zirconia crystal, enamel
- 18 to 20 inch adjustable curb chain
- 18mm x 12mm x 8mm (not including bail)
