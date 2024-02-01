It’s been awhile since RockLove introduced a new lightsaber to their Star Wars Kyber Crystal Collection but all that changes today with the arrival of the Cal Kestis Kyber Crystal. But that’s not all! Alongside Cal comes a pendant necklace featuring his droid companion BD-1.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Forget Valentine’s Day, RockLove is focusing on Cal-entine’s Day instead! Today, the jewelry company launched two new necklaces in their Star Wars line that are themed to characters from the popular video game Jedi: Fallen Order .

. The game follows human Cal Kestis, a survivor of the Clone Wars era Order 66. He’s Force sensitive and uses a blue lightsaber as his chosen weapon. Now fans of the character can own a miniature version of his lightsaber as it joins the Star Wars Kyber Crystal Collection

The handmade necklace is cast in artisan brass and plated in gleaming black rhodium and silver replicating Cal’s signature hilt and blade.

In addition to the Kyber Crystal, RockLove has debuted an articulated pendant of BD-1. This necklace is intricately detailed and includes swinging legs, hand painted red enamel details, and a blue cubic zirconia crystal that represent the trusty dorid

The new Jedi: Fallen Order necklaces are available now on RockLove.com

Star Wars X RockLove Cal Kestis Kyber Crystal Necklace – RockLove Jewelry – $150.00

Custom cut and colored Austrian Crystal

Nickel-free artisan brass

Black rhodium and silver plated finish

20 to 24 inch adjustable curb chain

40mm x 12mm x 12mm

Star Wars X RockLove BD-1 Droid Necklace – RockLove Jewelry – $135.00

Nickel-free sterling silver, cubic zirconia crystal, enamel

18 to 20 inch adjustable curb chain

18mm x 12mm x 8mm (not including bail)

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!