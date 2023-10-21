RockLove Reveals Second Wave of Crystal Lightsaber Collection Launching October 26th

Star Wars fans can bring elements of the galaxy to their daily look with the latest wave of Crystal Lightsabers from RockLove Jewelry. This assortment spans rings, necklaces and earrings and welcomes Mace Windu, Luke Skywalker and others to this line for the first time.

What’s Happening:

This past summer RockLove expanded their Star Wars selections to include a new series of lightsaber inspired jewelry as part of their Crystal Lightsaber Collection . Now they’re introducing a new wave of lightsaber wielders including Mace Windu and Darth Vader.

. Now they’re introducing a new wave of lightsaber wielders including Mace Windu and Darth Vader. The Crystal Lightsaber collection is a lovely compliment to the popular Kyber Crystal Collection that launched in 2021. The second wave of Crystal Lightsaber series features necklaces, earrings, and rings and will spotlight: Darth Vader Obi-Wan Kenobi Mace Windu Luke Skywalker

RockLove’s Crystal Lightsaber Collection is handcrafted in sterling silver and enhanced by polished black rhodium, 14K yellow or rose gold plated accents, and square-cut Austrian crystals.

The Star Wars x RockLove collection is set to launch online Thursday, October 26 at 9am PT on RockLove.com .

Star Wars X RockLove Crystal Lightsaber Collection

Crystal Lightsaber pendants hang from an adjustable sterling silver rope chain with signature tag and graceful extender weight, while the ring wraps uninterrupted around the finger. The earrings hang from matching nickel-free sterling silver French wires.

Star Wars | RockLove Obi-Wan Kenobi Crystal Lightsabers Collection

Ring – $75

Necklace – $99

Earrings – $115

Star Wars | RockLove Mace Windu Crystal Lightsabers Collection

Ring – $75

Necklace – $99

Earrings – $115

Star Wars | RockLove Luke Skywalker Crystal Lightsabers Collection

Ring – $75

Necklace – $99

Earrings – $115

Star Wars | RockLove Darth Vader Crystal Lightsabers

Ring – $75

Necklace – $99

Earrings – $115

