RockLove to Debut Star Wars Crystal Lightsaber Collection, Droid Pendant Necklaces at San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is happening in just a few weeks bringing with it exciting news, reveals, and merchandise from every fandom out there. RockLove Jewelry will be among one of the retailers to show off their wares and they’ll be introducing a new assortment of Star Wars styles including their Crystal Lightsaber Collection.

RockLove is headed to SDCC! The jewelry company is breathing new life into the galaxy with the Crystal Lightsaber Collection and new additions to the Mini Ships & Droids Necklace Collection.

The Crystal Lightsaber collection is a lovely compliment to the popular Kyber Crystal Collection that launched in 2021. The first wave of Crystal Lightsaber series features necklaces, earrings, and rings and will spotlight: Darksaber Ahsoka ( Rebels ) Leia Rey Kylo Ren

RockLove’s Crystal Lightsaber Collection is handcrafted in sterling silver and enhanced by polished black rhodium, 14K yellow or rose gold plated accents, and square-cut Austrian crystals.

As for the Mini Ships & Droid Necklace Collection, fans will see R2-D2 and BB-8 making their debut in the line. Both characters are featured as their own pendant and are handcrafted in antiqued sterling silver.

Guests will have the chance to shop a total of 17 new pieces launching at the show and online.

SDCC attendees will find RockLove on the show floor, at Booth #2913-P (Star Wars Pavilion), and can take advantage of a special tired mystery offer with blind bag gift pouches valued at up to $195.00.

Along with SDCC, new additions to the Star Wars x RockLove collection are set to launch online Thursday, July 20 at 9am PT on RockLove.com .

Star Wars X RockLove Crystal Lightsaber Collection

Crystal Lightsaber pendants hang from an adjustable sterling silver rope chain with signature tag and graceful extender weight, while the ring wraps uninterrupted around the finger. The earrings hang from matching nickel-free sterling silver French wires.

Star Wars X RockLove Darksaber Crystal Lightsabers

Ring – $75

Necklace – $99

Earrings – $115

Star Wars X RockLove Leia Organa Crystal Lightsabers

Ring – $75

Necklace – $99

Earrings – $115

Star Wars X RockLove Ahsoka Tano Crystal Lightsabers

Ring – $75

Necklace – $99

Earrings – $115

Star Wars X RockLove Rey Crystal Lightsabers

Ring – $75

Necklace – $99

Earrings – $115

Star Wars X RockLove Kylo Ren Crystal Lightsabers

Ring – $75

Necklace – $99

Earrings – $115

Star Wars X RockLove R2-D2 Droid Necklace – $135

Handcrafted in antiqued sterling silver

Sculpted

Three points of articulation

Hand painted blue enamel details

Black and red cubic zirconia crystals

Adjustable sterling silver cable chain with signature tag

