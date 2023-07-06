RockLove San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Offer: Get a Msyter Gift Pouch with Purchase of Star Wars Jewelry

Well folks, it’s almost time…for San Diego Comic-Con! This summertime convention brings together the biggest fandoms in the world as they celebrate their collective love for all things nerdy. This year, RockLove Jewelry is introducing new pieces to their Star Wars collection and fans shopping the show floor can take advantage of a special bonus when they make a purchase.

What’s Happening:

Incoming! New Star Wars merchandise is on the horizon and RockLove is hoping Star Wars fans have the best time at SDCC.

This year, their booth (#2913-P in the Star Wars Pavilion) will look like a Mechanic Shop and the whole team will be dressed in matching coveralls. How fun!

Along with the cohesive look, RockLove will be debuting their Crystal Lightsaber collection —rings ($75), necklaces ($99), earrings ($115)— that beautifully compliment that Kyber Crystal collection introduced a few years back. They’ll also welcome R2-D2 and BB-8 pendant necklaces to the Mini Ships & Droids collection.

But maybe the best of all is the SDCC Special offer available exclusively to contention attendees. Guests making purchases at the RockLove booth can qualify for a special bonus: free jewelry!

Two tiers of mystery Star Wars X RockLove jewels valued up to $195 will be hidden in blind gift pouches. Padawan Tier: For orders totalling $150 to $249 Blind pouches include Star Wars X RockLove jewels valued up to $99 Master Tier: For orders totalling $250+ Blind pouches include Star Wars X RockLove jewels valued up to $195

Along with the new Crystal Lightsaber Collection and R2-D2 and BB-8 Necklaces, RockLove will also have the Millennium Falcon and X-wing Necklaces and a variety of styles from the popular Kyber Crystal Collection.

Good to Know:

Tier based on order total after any promotional discounts and before taxes.

Gift with purchase only while supplies last, availability is limited, so shop the RockLove booth early!

RockLove is located at Booth #2913-P (Star Wars Pavilion)

(Star Wars Pavilion) While the Blind Gift Pouches are not available outside of SDCC, guests can shop the Star Wars x RockLove styles online starting Thursday, July 20 at 9am PT.

