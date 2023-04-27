Millennium Falcon, X-Wing Necklaces Join RockLove x Star Wars Collection on Star Wars Day

Star Wars Day is nearly here and RockLove is celebrating in glamorous style! The jewelry brand has revealed two pendant necklaces launching on May the 4th as well as offering 20% off their entire Star Wars Collection in celebration of the fan-made holiday.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Star Wars fans around the world are gearing up for another exciting Star Wars Day (May 4th), and of course that means new products and collectibles are on the way.

This year RockLove Jewelry is introducing two Star Wars necklaces

Naturally these delightful pieces will be making their debut right at midnight ET on May 4th exclusively at RockLove.com.

Both items are handcrafted in antiqued sterling silver, feature incredible sculpted detailing and incorporate cubic zirconia crystals for a bit of sparkle. Each pendant hangs on an adjustable sterling silver cable chain complete with a signature tag.

Did Someone Say Sale?!

Star Wars Day is going to be a big day for RockLove fans! Not only is the company releasing new items, but for one day only, their entire Star Wars collection

The brand new Millennium Falcon and X-Wing necklaces will be included in the sale and guests can also shop fan favorite styles like the Kyber Crystal Lightsabers Ashoka Tano Women of the Star Wars

The fun starts on Wednesday, May 3rd at 9pm PT/ May 4th 12am ET at RockLove.com

Links to some of our favorite designs can be found below.

Star Wars X RockLove Luke Skywalker Kyber Crystal Necklace

Star Wars X RockLove Darth Maul Kyber Crystal Necklace



Star Wars X RockLove Bo-Katan Helmet Ring



Star Wars X RockLove Kylo Ren Helmet Ring



Star Wars X RockLove Ahsoka Tano Lightsaber Necklace

Star Wars X RockLove Ahsoka Tano Crystal Ring

Star Wars X RockLove LOLA Droid Necklace

Star Wars X RockLove Padme Amidala Lakeside Gown Earrings



Star Wars X RockLove Grogu Crystal Stud Earrings

Star Wars X RockLove Grand Inquisitor Badge Necklace