RockLove Revels Four Kyber Crystal Jedi Necklaces Debuting at Star Wars Celebration

The highly anticipated return of RockLove’s Star Wars Kyber Crystal Collection is nearly here and they’re tripling their efforts releasing four designs at once! Just in time for Star Wars Celebration, RockLove will launch the latest designs inspired by four legendary Jedi.

As previously announced Star Wars Kyber Crystal Collection

Today, we received an email stating that the second wave of the collection will debut in honor of Star Wars Celebration.

The company revealed four of the upcoming designs that feature characters from the Prequel Trilogy era: Mace Windu – Purple Yoda – Green Obi-Wan Kenobi – Green Anakin Skywalker – Blue

As with the first wave, these handmade necklaces replicate a signature hilt and blade belonging to famous Force users in extreme detail and will be a star piece in your jewelry collection.

The hilts are cast in brass with polished plating and enamel details, while the display boxes for the collection are customized to each character. The boxes will include a magnetic lid that converts into its own angled display case.

Pricing hasn’t been revealed at this time, however the necklaces in the first wave sold for $150 each.

Fans will be able purchase all four styles at Star Wars Celebration (May 26-29th) and online at RockLove.com

Star Wars X RockLove Kyber Crystal Capsule Collection

Mace Windu – May 26th

Yes, the Darksaber is cool, and Rey’s yellow blade is stunning, but nothing compares to Mace Windu’s glowing purple weapon! Sometimes you need to stand out a little and Mace does exactly that with this powerful tool that features a gorgeous, distinctly “Jedi” hilt.

Yoda – May 26th

In later years, audiences don’t get to see much of the ancient Jedi master using his lightsaber, but make no mistake, he’s a formidable opponent. RockLove has captured the essence and likeness of his bright green blade in impressive detail.

Obi-Wan Kenobi – May 26th

This release sees one of Obi-Wan’s signature hilts but with a green blade. Surely there’s a story to this unique item.

Anakin Skywalker – May 26th

Long before Luke obtained the saber, this weapon belonged to his father. While his path took him down some dark roads, Anakin truly was a Jedi.