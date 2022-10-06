RockLove Debuts New Women of Star Wars, Grogu and Marvel “Loki” Designs at New York Comic-Con 2022

New York Comic-Con 2022 (NYCC) is here and that means the merchandise offerings from fan-favorite retailers are rolling in. Today, RockLove has dropped new styles inspired by the powerful women of Star Wars (and Grogu!) as well as awesome Loki accessories that are as epic as the franchises.

Another convention has kicked off its weekend event and naturally, new themed collections are dropping left and right as our favorite brands get in on the fun.

RockLove has just released (yes you can start shopping) another elegant assortment of jewelry that’s available at NYCC and online.

Among the new pieces to premiere are Star Wars rings, necklaces, and earrings themed to: Leia Padme Ahsoka Grogu

And don’t worry Marvel fans, there are two Loki looks as well with an Alligator Loki necklace and Loki helmet ring (gold or silver).

Guests will be able to shop the collection at NYCC 2022 by visiting RockLove Booth #1242 . Fans can also purchase their favorite pieces on the RockLove website .

Select items are available in silver and gold finishes and prices range from $60.00-$199.00.

NYCC 2022 takes place from October 6-9 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center . Select tickets remain available .

Star Wars

Marvel

Love what you see here? Well this is hardly the extent of RockLove offerings at NYCC! The company will also have the Nightmare Before Christmas, Up, Coco, Black Panther and Disney Princess collections along with Star Wars helmet rings and select Kyber Crystals. Beyond Disney, fans will also find beautiful Dungeons and Dragons, and Pokémon collections on the showfloor and online.