At long last, RockLove is bringing fans the highly anticipated Pixar Up Collection and we can hardly contain our excitement! Announced last fall, the Up Collection will make its debut on September 22nd.

RockLove is about to launch a new Pixar themed series and this time they're inspiration is the bittersweet film, Up.

Whether you’re looking for something pertaining to one character, or happen to love everything about Up, there’s something here for you.

Each item in the collection comes in a uniquely designed box that’s full of detailed storytelling inside and out. There’s even silkscreened character art of Carl and Russell on the inside!

Additionally every purchase comes with a Pixar X RockLove Up branded luxury travel pouch so you’re always ready for adventure.

The collection takes flight on Thursday, September 22 at 9am PT on RockLove’s website

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Adventure Book Locket

“The Adventure Book Locket is beautifully sculpted on all sides, with intricate details faithful to Carl and Ellie’s photo album seen on screen. The pendant hinges open to reveal a space for you to add your very own photo, and on the facing surface are three colorful enameled balloons and the engraved reminder: Adventure is out there.”

Pixar X RockLove UP Adventure Book Locket – $175

Grape Soda Necklace and Earrings

“Faithful to the homemade bottle cap and safety pin badge seen on screen, the pieces feature three-dimensional bottle caps with crimped edges and purple and black hand painted enamel details.”

Pixar X RockLove UP Grape Soda Necklace – $125

Pixar X RockLove UP Grape Soda Earrings – $90

Dug Necklace

“Weighty and three-dimensional in solid sterling silver, the lovable golden retriever is intricately sculpted in realistic miniature, with articulated dangling name tag engraved DUG. Antiqued for contrast, the cheerful and simple-minded good boy hangs from an adjustable sterling chain.”

Pixar X RockLove UP Dug Necklace – $150

House with Balloons Necklace and Earrings

“Carl Fredricksen’s beloved house is intricately sculpted in realistic miniature, linked to an equally elaborate balloon bundle, lifting his home into the air! Hand-painted enamel accent some of the balloons in this two-part dangling necklace and earrings set.”