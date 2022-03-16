Disney x RockLove Jack Skellington Inspired Collection Launches on March 17th

The new Disney X RockLove collection will have fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas bearing grins as wide as a jack-o-lantern’s. Why? Because this series is themed to Jack Skelling aka the Pumpkin King! RockLove will debut the new styles on March 17th at 9am PT.

When it comes to inspiration, The Nightmare Before Christmas is the gift that keeps on giving! Jewelry designer RockLove has announced a new collection themed to the Pumpkin King himself Jack Skellington.

Fans of the film and RockLove's unique artistry will love the designs for this series that feature a total of 7 pieces including: 3 Ring Styles Earrings 3 Necklace Styles

The collection is made up of three distinct designs showcasing Jack. One is his head complete with smile to devilish grin and dramatic expressions; another is lifted directly from the Pumpkin King and naturally is a jack-o-lantern style; and the third is the wide winged bat (with gemstone eyes) reminiscent of Jack’s signature bow tie.

This collection is handcrafted in sterling silver with some pieces featuring antiqued or black rhodium finishes.

Disney X RockLove The Nightmare Before Pumpkin King Collection will be available exclusively on RockLove.com

Jack Skellington

“Inspired by Tim Burton’s captivating stop-motion classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Jack Skellington is immortalized in this spooktacular necklace, ring, and stud earring set. From endearing smile to devilish grin, each piece captures a different expression made by the King of Fright.”

Disney X RockLove The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Ring – $99

Disney X RockLove The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Stud Earrings – $60

Disney X RockLove The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Necklace – $115

Pumpkin King

“Celebrate Halloween every day of the year with this ghoulish Jack O’ Lantern necklace and statement ring! Inspired by Jack Skellington’s guise as the pumpkin-headed scarecrow in the captivating opening sequence of The Nightmare Before Christmas. Handcrafted in sterling silver and for contrast, Jack’s three-dimensional grinning gourd visage is sculpted in high-domed shape.”

Disney X RockLove The Nightmare Before Christmas Pumpkin King Necklace – $115

Disney X RockLove The Nightmare Before Christmas Pumpkin King Ring – $130

Bat Bow Tie

“Strike a dapper pose with this stylishly strange necklace inspired by the Pumpkin King himself, Jack Skellington! Handcrafted in solid silver with a, the bat bow tie is painstakingly accurate to Jack’s seen on-screen. The charmingly sculpted bat head features glittering white crystal eyes, and the striations along the wings are filled with contrasting white enamel.”

Disney X RockLove The Nightmare Before Christmas Bat Bow Tie Ring – $99

Disney X RockLove The Nightmare Before Christmas Bat Bow Tie Necklace – $125

