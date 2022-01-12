RockLove Celebrates the Eternal Love of Jack and Sally with New Thistle Collection Launching Tomorrow

This Valentine’s Day, celebrate the eternal love of Jack Skellington and Sally with a new three-piece jewelry collection from RockLove.

What’s Happening:

RockLove is continuing their trend of releasing incredible Disney collections The Nightmare Before Christmas with a new series inspired by Jack and Sally.

with a new series inspired by Jack and Sally. The collection includes: Thistle Ring – $85 Thistle Earrings – $95 Thistle Necklace – $125

RockLove notes that, “the Thistle has long been considered a symbol of devotion and nobility of character in the language of flowers.” It’s a fitting choice for that’s both obscure and beautiful, much like the iconic couple.

This collection is handcrafted in sterling silver and features Burton-esque vines around tanzanite-toned crystal thistle blossoms.

Disney X RockLove The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection

