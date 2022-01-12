RockLove Celebrates the Eternal Love of Jack and Sally with New Thistle Collection Launching Tomorrow

This Valentine’s Day, celebrate the eternal love of Jack Skellington and Sally with a new three-piece jewelry collection from RockLove.
- RockLove is continuing their trend of releasing incredible Disney collections and this winter, they are once again focusing on The Nightmare Before Christmas with a new series inspired by Jack and Sally.
- The collection includes:
- Thistle Ring – $85
- Thistle Earrings – $95
- Thistle Necklace – $125
- RockLove notes that, “the Thistle has long been considered a symbol of devotion and nobility of character in the language of flowers.” It’s a fitting choice for that’s both obscure and beautiful, much like the iconic couple.
- This collection is handcrafted in sterling silver and features Burton-esque vines around tanzanite-toned crystal thistle blossoms.
- Disney X RockLove The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection will be available on January 13th at 9am PT exclusively on RockLove.com. Check back soon for links to the individual pieces.
