RockLove Jewelry Introduces Beautiful “Black Panther” Legacy Collection

Bring a touch of regality to your jewelry box with the RockLove’s Black Panther Legacy Collection! The seven piece series is beautifully hand crafted and is the perfect way to show your support of the King of Wakanda (and appreciation for their tech).

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

2022 has been a big year for Marvel fans and the epic adventures just keep on coming. As of now, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still on the theatrical slate with a premiere date of November. But we’re not here to talk about what’s coming, we’re talking about what’s already here!

In celebration of the legacy of the Black Panther (2018) film, RockLove is re-releasing their Marvel x RockLove Black Panther Collection that originally launched in February 2018 .

originally launched in February 2018 The collection features seven pieces designed in collaboration with Marvel including a Legacy Collection of jewelry accessories themed to the Black Panther (2018) film. The assortment includes: Earrings Necklaces Rings Kimoyo Bead Bracelet

One design reflects the claw-like necklace T’Challa wears that contains his superhero suit, although that’s not one of the features of this collection.

The other harkens to the Black Panther mask— a powerful symbol to represent the leaders of Wakanda.

Each piece in the collection comes in a Black Panther Legacy Collector’s Box, accentuated by gold metallic silkscreened claws around the sides of the hinged exterior; a Black Panther emblem on the inner lid; and matching branded luxury travel pouch.

The full collection is available now on the RockLove website with prices ranging from $60.00-$175.00.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Marvel X RockLove BLACK PANTHER LEGACY Kimoyo Bead Bracelet – RockLove Jewelry – $89.00



Marvel X RockLove BLACK PANTHER LEGACY Claw Earrings – RockLove Jewelry – $60.00

Marvel X RockLove BLACK PANTHER LEGACY Claw Necklace – RockLove Jewelry – $175.00

Marvel X RockLove BLACK PANTHER LEGACY Claw Ring – RockLove Jewelry – $85.00

Marvel X RockLove BLACK PANTHER LEGACY Mask Ring – RockLove Jewelry – $99.00



Marvel X RockLove BLACK PANTHER LEGACY Crystal Icon Ring – RockLove Jewelry – $85.00

Marvel X RockLove BLACK PANTHER LEGACY Crystal Icon Necklace – RockLove Jewelry – $150.00