It’s almost time for D23 Expo 2022 and while Disney fans are anxiously counting down the days, so too are this year’s exhibitors. RockLove has a new line of Princess jewelry along with Star Wars and Marvel styles that fans will adore; and they’re already giving us a sneak peek at what’s on the way.

What’s Happening:

In just over a week, Disney fans from around the world will descend on Anaheim for the long-awaited return of D23 Expo.

As the excitement builds, so do the reveals and RockLove is showcasing their assortment of jewelry that will debut at D23 Expo and online.

Among the new offerings from RockLove are: Disney Princess Keepsake Necklaces Star Wars Kyber Crystal Collection Fennec Shand and Sabine Wren Rings Ms. Marvel Captain Marvel Limited Edition Minnie Mouse Tablet

Guests will be able to shop the collection at the D23 Expo by visiting RockLove Booth #2950 . Fans can also purchase their favorite pieces on the RockLove website .

Select items are available in silver and gold finishes and prices range from $85-$150.

Links to the individual items can be found below, and will lead to product pages. Guests can request to be notified by RockLove when items go on sale.

D23 Expo 2022 takes place from September 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Event tickets are sold out.

Minnie Mouse – Limited Edition Exclusive

Edition size: 150 yellow gold; 150 silver

“Engraved on the reverse is the official D23 Expo logo, along with the year; this commemorative exclusive will only be available online and live at the convention from September 9-11, 2022, or until sold out (which could be sooner, so do not wait!)” $115-$125

Disney X RockLove D23 EXPO 2022 LE Minnie Mouse Tablet Necklace – Gold

Also available in silver

Disney Princes Keepsake Necklaces

Everyone has a favorite Disney Princess! RockLove is honoring these six incredible ladies with keepsake pendant necklaces that feature an icon most associated with her. The collection features: Tiana, Mulan, Elsa (silver only), Belle, Rapunzel, and Ariel. Each necklace is available in gold or silver finish. $99-$115 each.

Star Wars Kyber Crystal Collection

RockLove continues their Kyber Crystal collection with two new additions: Ahsoka Tano’s Padawan blade and Reva’s Inquisitor weapon. $150 each.

Star Wars X RockLove Padawan Ahsoka Tano Kyber Crystal Necklace – Blue

Star Wars X RockLove Reva Kyber Crystal Necklace

Star Wars Helmet Rings

Embrace your inner bounty hunter or mandalorian and proudly display your power through these symbols representing two of the galaxy’s fiercest warriors: Fennec Shand and Sabine Wren. $99 each

Star Wars X RockLove Fennec Shand Helmet Ring

Ring size: 6-13

Star Wars X RockLove Sabine Wren Helmet Ring

Ring size: 6-13

Captain Marvel Collection

Higher, further, faster. Champion yourself and celebrate powerful women like Carol Danvers with these beautiful handcrafted pieces that feature Captain Marvel’s logo. $90-$115 each

Marvel X RockLove MARVEL STUDIOS CAPTAIN MARVEL Crystal Star Stacker Ring

Captain Marvel Ring also available in silver; Ring sizes: 5-10

Marvel X RockLove MARVEL STUDIOS CAPTAIN MARVEL Crystal Star Necklace

Ms. Marvel Collection

There are two things that are essential to being a super hero, having a good support system and knowing who you are. With the help of her family and friends, Kamala Khan embraces her history and future and becomes the best version of herself. Love your best self and treat it to fashionable accessories from RockLove! $85-$115 each

Marvel X RockLove MARVEL STUDIOS MS MARVEL Crystal Lightning Bolt Stack Ring

Ms. Marvel ring also available in gold; Ring Sizes: 5-10

Marvel X RockLove MARVEL STUDIOS MS MARVEL Lightning Bolt Necklace – Gold

Ms. Marvel necklace also available in silver

