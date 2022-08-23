At D23 Expo 2022, there will be an exclusive offer and savings for D23 Gold Members and Disney+ Subscribers.

What’s Happening:

Want to get the most out of D23 Expo Weekend? Bring your D23 Gold Member card with you or pick up your Disney+ Subscriber pass to take advantage of these special offers and savings just for our D23 Members and Disney+ subscribers during the event!

D23 Gold Members: Be sure to show your physical D23 Gold Member card or download the D23 Fan App

Disney+ Subscribers: Starting Disney+ Day , you can stop by Will Call at the Anaheim Convention Center from 9/8 – 9/11 or at the Arena Box Office from 9/9 – 9/11 to pick up your Disney+ Subscriber Pass. All you need is your D23 Expo badge and you will be on your way towards unlocking special perks, offers, and other exciting extras. Be sure to look for the designated Disney+ Subscriber Pass Pick Up locations on the map from D23 Expo 2022 Official Event App..

Don’t miss the offers below to enjoy three days of the Ultimate Disney Fan Event:

BoxLunch

D23 Gold Member and Disney+ Subscriber Offer: Front of the line passes, for the Box Lunch booth, will be available all three days of the event. Guests must register via BL reservations system

Keep the magic going with BoxLunch! Be the first to shop our D23 collection before it’s available in stores or online and get your hands on some exclusive merch only available at D23 Expo. We’ll have music, games, and giveaways throughout the weekend, so make sure to follow @boxlunchgifts on social for the latest information! For every $10 spent with BoxLunch, a meal is donated to someone in need through our partnership with Feeding America.

Citizen Watch of America

D23 Gold Member and Disney+ Subscriber Offer: 25% discount towards watches and clocks sold inside the booth.

Step into the “Wonder of Time,” an immersive experience showcasing 100 years of Disney. Stop by to take a photo with a life-size Walt Disney World Star Wars Marvel

Pandora Jewelry

D23 Gold Member and Disney+ Subscriber Offer: 10% off purchase and a limited edition jewelry case with a purchase of $125 or more*.

Shop the latest Disney x Pandora collections including our 2022 limited edition D23 jewelry. Discover more about the Disney x Pandora partnership through the years, take a one-of-a-kind photo, and enter for a chance to win something special!

*Receive 10 % off your purchase with valid D23 Gold Membership and Disney+ Subscription Pass at the Pandora Jewelry brand booth only. Not valid with prior purchases or the purchase of gift cards. Cannot be combined with any other offers. Void where prohibited. Product not for resale. Includes GWP spend threshold. While supplies last.

Sunglass Hut

D23 Gold Member Offer: Receive an exclusive jumbo pin as a gift with purchase. While supplies last.

Disney+ Subscriber Offer: Receive a mystery pin as a gift with purchase. While supplies last.

Sunglass Hut is the destination for Ray-Ban x Disney Sunglasses, Limited Edition Sensational 6 collectible pins, and Sunglass Care Kits with Disney- and Pixar-themed cleaning cloths.

Plus, there will be giveaways each day!

Art Brand Studios

D23 Gold Member Offer: Disney Canvas Classics regularly $399 on sale for $189. Choose from four of the following princesses: Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel, and Ariel.

We love entertainment and we know you do too! We’re continually adding to our product selection so you can cherish classic entertainment and take pleasure in the latest trending releases in wall art and sculpture. Our artists share our vision for exquisite and entertaining artwork. Art of Entertainment is a one-stop gallery for movie fans, entertainment geeks, and art lovers. In partnership with Disney, Thomas Kinkade Studios proudly presents narrative panoramas of your favorite stories and characters in our unique collection of Limited Edition Fine Art and Collectibles.

Bésame Cosmetics

D23 Gold Member and Disney+ Subscriber Offer: D23 Expo exclusive lip gloss. While Supplies Lasts.

Bésame Cosmetics is back at D23 Expo with another show-stopping collection: Disney Villains! Celebrate the mayhem and glamour of Maleficent, The Evil Queen, and Ursula with a highly detailed assortment of show exclusive products. Venture through our immersive photo-op experience, Villains Alley. Receive a complimentary shoulder crow to live out your very own villains’ adventure with any badge scan or purchase. Best of all, with our new mobile shopping app, you can browse the collection, purchase, and select a pick-up window, all from your mobile device! You don’t need to decide between shopping or seeing your favorite panel!

CORKCICLE

D23 Gold Member and Disney+ Subscriber Offer: 10% off entire purchase, each day.

CORKCICLE is proud to be a part of D23 Expo. Please stop by our booth to check out our amazing CORKCICLE x Disney collaborations including our Minnie and Mickey collections, Star Wars, Marvel and our newly released Disney Princess Collection. Available items will include our stainless steel canteens, tumblers, stemless, mugs, and kids cups.

Disney Fine Art and Cyclops Print Works by Collectors Editions

D23 Gold Member and Disney+ Subscriber Offer: 23% off entire purchase.

Collectors Editions, publishers of Disney Fine Art, Photographs from Walt Disney Archives, and Cyclops Print Works, is proud to feature works from their collection of renowned Disney artists! Shop original and limited edition art, Disney screen-prints, and archival photos from Disney’s rich history!

Disney+ Innovation Lab

D23 Gold Member and Disney+ Subscriber Offer: A Disney+ Collectible Card pack featuring custom illustrations celebrating some of the most popular current and upcoming Disney+ movies and shows. * While supplies last.

The Disney+ Innovation Lounge will feature innovations from across partners and products in a dedicated space to learn about and explore the future of Disney+.

Disney Movie Insiders

D23 Gold Member and Disney+ Subscriber Offer: Receive a Mickey Mouse lapel pin. While supplies last.

Learn how to earn and redeem points for incredible rewards inspired by your favorite movies and characters. Discover a universe where new fans and super-fans unite. Disney Movie Insiders membership required. Visit DisneyMovieInsiders.com

The El Capitan Theatre Hollywood

D23 Gold Member and Disney+ Subscriber Offer: Exclusive early access to our Nightmare Before Christmas tickets, including our opening night featuring a performance by DCappella. While supplies last.

The Disney Studio Store Hollywood is bringing the Hollywood Magic to D23 Expo. With an assortment of limited-edition pins, open edition pins, and apparel, there’s sure to be something for everyone. With the addition of the El Capitan Theatre Box Office, guests can also grab tickets for their favorite movies playing at the theatre.

House of Sillage

D23 Gold Member Offer: 15% off entire purchase.

Disney+ Subscriber Offer: 5% off entire purchase.

Be the first to experience the newest limited edition fragrance celebrating Minnie Mouse by House of Sillage, launching at D23 Expo! Discover the Disney x House of Sillage Collection, which includes our Mickey Mouse fragrance, luxurious cosmetics, and scented candles—all in celebration of the great

Iron Studios – Worlds to Collect

D23 Gold Member and Disney+ Subscriber Offer: Mystery exclusive gift with purchase. While supplies last.

Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products 100 percent made for collectors.

With its worldwide fanbase, Iron Studios has been attracting a growing audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning over fans from the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the world.

All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. We use original references in figures derived from films and series, and create unique representations of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists.

In physical stores, we regularly organize and promote official events and exhibitions aligned with our licenses, where friends, customers, fans, and collectors attend and spend pleasant hours with us, exchanging ideas, information, sharing their opinions, knowledge, and tips. This is done in a healthy and familiar environment, full of special attractions.

Iron Studios Workshop is our division responsible for film replicas. We have developed character replicas and accessories on a 1/1 scale for decoration and entertainment at promotional events.

From our thematic exhibitions to our participation in the CCXP Comic Con Experience, we always seek to innovate and surprise our audience. Seeking to constantly expand its line of products and its collection of characters, Iron Studios has continued to acquire new and varied licenses, including Disney lines derived from the Marvel (comic and cinema) and Star Wars universe, and continues to captivate fans and collectors of a diverse array of classic and contemporary pop culture.

NEFF

D23 Gold Member and Disney+ Subscriber Offer: Exclusive apparel or headwear item during designated time slots over the weekend. While supplies last.

Stop by our booth and check out the exciting Neff-Disney apparel collections! Mickey, Star Wars, Marvel, Buzz, the Simpsons, and Stitch T-shirts, pullover hoodies, hats, and more featuring all new designs. Neff-Disney, live by the anthem “Forever Fun.”

RockLove Jewelry

D23 Gold Member Offer: Jewelry travel case gift with purchase. While supplies last.

Your gift with purchase is a stylish travel companion to keep all your RockLove Jewelry safe and organized! Made from eco-friendly vegan leather with a soft scratch-proof suede interior, this compact and lightweight jewelry case features hooks, pocket, and a ring row to keep your jewelry tangle-free. With logo silkscreened in silver metallic on the sleek black exterior, the zippered RockLove Jewelry Travel Case is 4″ x 4″ x 2″ to easily fit into your handbag or luggage.

Disney+ Subscriber Offer: 5% off entire purchase.

RockLove celebrates the wondrous women of Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel at D23 Expo! Launching dozens of new jewelry designs all dedicated to empowering female characters, including a D23 Expo exclusive that celebrates the true original Disney gal: Minnie Mouse!

Select Brands

D23 Gold Member and Disney+ Subscriber Offer: 20% off prices as marked.

Bringing magic and storytelling to the heart, and the heart of the home, with licensed kitchen appliances including classic Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars branded products.

Steiff

D23 Gold Member Offer: 10% off your order plus an exclusive pin gift with purchase.

Disney+ Subscriber Offer: 5% off your purchase. While supplies last.

Discover the most magical Disney collectibles of them all! Superior quality plush from the company chosen by Walt Disney himself to make the first commercially produced Mickey Mouse toys in 1931. Featuring a range of your favorite characters, our new Disney soft plush line, and special D23 exclusives—all with Steiff’s world-famous “Button in Ear” trademark. Gold Members: show your card and receive a FREE gift and a 10% discount!

The Walt Disney Family Museum