List of Participating “Friends of Disney” at D23 Expo 2022

It’s not just Disney that will be promoting their products at the D23 Expo, as there are also a slew of sponsors who support and have booths at the event.
Participating “Friends of Disney”
- Amazon
- Aniplex
- Beast Kingdom Co., Ltd.
- Besame Cosmetics
- BoxLunch
- Brother
- Citizen
- Corkcicle
- Disney Fine Art/Collectors Editions
- Enterprise
- FiGPiN
- Funko/Loungefly
- Hallmark
- House of Sillage
- IMAX
- Iron Studios
- JewelMark
- McFarlane Toys
- Milk Snob
- Monogram
- Neff
- Pandora
- PlayMonster
- Ravensburger
- Rock ‘Em Socks
- RockLove Jewelry
- RSVLTS
- Select Brands Inc.
- Steiff
- Sunglass Hut
- Super 7
- Target
- Thomas Kinkade Studios/Art Brand
- Topps Digital Apps
- Visa
- Walt Disney Family Museum
