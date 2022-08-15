List of Participating “Friends of Disney” at D23 Expo 2022

It’s not just Disney that will be promoting their products at the D23 Expo, as there are also a slew of sponsors who support and have booths at the event.

Participating “Friends of Disney”

  • Amazon
  • Aniplex
  • Beast Kingdom Co., Ltd.
  • Besame Cosmetics
  • BoxLunch
  • Brother
  • Citizen
  • Corkcicle
  • Disney Fine Art/Collectors Editions
  • Enterprise
  • FiGPiN
  • Funko/Loungefly
  • Hallmark
  • House of Sillage
  • IMAX
  • Iron Studios
  • JewelMark
  • McFarlane Toys
  • Milk Snob
  • Monogram
  • Neff
  • Pandora
  • PlayMonster
  • Ravensburger
  • Rock ‘Em Socks
  • RockLove Jewelry
  • RSVLTS
  • Select Brands Inc.
  • Steiff
  • Sunglass Hut
  • Super 7
  • Target
  • Thomas Kinkade Studios/Art Brand
  • Topps Digital Apps
  • Visa
  • Walt Disney Family Museum

