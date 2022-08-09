How to Shop at D23 Expo 2022 This September

We are only a month away from D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa. For the first time ever, fans will be able to buy products celebrating Disney100, plus other limited edition items from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more. Those who attend will be able to navigate the shopping experience easier with merchandise mobile checkout and a virtual queue.

What’s Happening:

Join the Virtual Queue:

We’re bringing the magic of virtual queues to D23 Expo 2022 for our shopping experiences at the following locations:

D23 Expo Marketplace

D23 Expo Marketplace – 3rd Floor Limited Edition Annex

Mickey’s of Glendale Main Store

Mickey’s of Glendale Pin Store

Mickey’s of Glendale x D23 Expo Shop

Disney Studio Store Hollywood

D23 Expo 2022 App and the Disneyland Resort App:

In order to use the virtual queue at D23 Expo, you will need to download the D23 Expo 2022 app and the Disneyland Resort app.

Step 1: Open the D23 Expo app and navigate to the retail location. Guests may alternatively scan a QR code using their mobile device camera located at the entrances of the locations listed above.

Step 2: Tap “Join Virtual Queue” at your retail location. Guests can request to join the D23 Expo virtual queue at 6 a.m. or 1 p.m. PT.

Step 3: You will be navigated to the Disneyland Resort app, where you will be prompted to log in if you haven’t already. Once you are logged in, select the number of guests and tap “Join Virtual Queue.” Guests may join up to two (2) people and may only join one (1) queue at a time.

Step 4: You will see a confirmation screen with an estimated wait time. While you wait for your boarding group to be notified, enjoy other D23 Expo experiences.

Step 5: You will receive a push notification when your group is ready.

Note: We think you’ll love virtual queues because you’ll be able to explore the show floor while you wait, but there may still be a queue outside of your retail location. Joining the virtual queue does not grant any or immediate access to the D23 Expo or any experience. Virtual queues are limited in capacity and subject to availability.

Merchandise Mobile Checkout:

Purchasing merchandise at D23 Expo 2022 just got even easier thanks to merchandise mobile checkout, available at:

D23 Expo Marketplace

D23 Expo Marketplace – 3rd Floor Limited Edition Annex

Mickey’s of Glendale Main Store

D23 Expo Shop x Mickey’s of Glendale

Merchandise mobile checkout is a convenient shopping option that allows you to scan and pay for your items using your smartphone. To use merchandise mobile checkout, attendees will need to download the official Disneyland Resort app via the App Store on iOS devices or Google Play on Android devices, then sign in or create their Disney account.

While you shop, scan the barcodes on each item as you add them to your shopping bag. After you’re finished shopping, tap “Check Out” to pay on your phone. Merchandise mobile checkout accepts Apple Pay, Credit Card, Debit Card, Disney Gift Cards, and Disney Reward Redemption Cards. After you complete your purchase, you will receive a confirmation QR code. Show this QR code and your selected items to a cast member before you exit the store. You’re all set!

Joining the virtual queue or shopping with mobile checkout does not guarantee access to the D23 Expo or any experience at D23 Expo. Guests must have valid credentials.

D23 Expo Shop x Mickey’s of Glendale: