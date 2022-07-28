Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Panels Set for D23 Expo 2022

D23 Expo 2022 presented by Visa will return for a spectacular in-person event in Anaheim with special surprises for fans of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. With exciting pavilions, captivating panel presentations and special retail experiences, fans can explore and be the first to learn about never-before-seen details of new themed lands, attractions, shows and more.

The Disney Parks and Experiences Wonderful World of Dreams pavilion invites attendees to step into the new stories, attractions and adventures Disney Imagineers are bringing to life around the globe.

Fans will discover behind-the-scenes glimpses of the

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro will take to the Hall D23 stage Sunday, September 11, at 10:30 a.m. for A Boundless Future: Disney Parks Experiences and Products to share a look at new details of highly anticipated projects in development around the world. The fan-favorite presentation is sure to feature see-it-here-first moments and surprises.

D23 Expo is the place for fans to shop for new and limited-edition merchandise from Disney, Pixar, Marvel

Attendees can visit the D23 Expo Marketplace for a new, immersive retail experience with products from shopDisney.com and Disney Parks.

The Walt Disney Imagineering Mickey’s of Glendale shop is returning to D23 Expo this year, this time with three unique retail spaces tailored to different categories and experiences: Mickey’s of Glendale Main Store Mickey’s of Glendale Pin Store D23 Expo Shop x Mickey’s of Glendale

Guests at D23 Expo will get first access to DisneyMe, an all-new digital avatar in the Play Disney Parks app.

This experience empowers guests to express their Disney style by creating their own unique DisneyMe. To celebrate the launch of DisneyMe as part of Disney Uncharted Adventure on the Disney Wish, guests at D23 Expo will be invited on a quest that can only be completed at the Expo.

Attendees will uncover specially designed Disney Wish and D23 Expo digital clothing and accessories for their DisneyMe around the show floor.

Starting in September, D23 Expo guests will need to download the latest Play Disney Parks app to be ready to create their DisneyMe and join the DisneyMe D23 Expo Quest during the convention.

