Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Panels Set for D23 Expo 2022

D23 Expo 2022 presented by Visa will return for a spectacular in-person event in Anaheim with special surprises for fans of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. With exciting pavilions, captivating panel presentations and special retail experiences, fans can explore and be the first to learn about never-before-seen details of new themed lands, attractions, shows and more.
- The Disney Parks and Experiences Wonderful World of Dreams pavilion invites attendees to step into the new stories, attractions and adventures Disney Imagineers are bringing to life around the globe.
- Fans will discover behind-the-scenes glimpses of the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction coming to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, the transformation of EPCOT, new Frozen-themed experiences, Disney Cruise Line, live entertainment and more.
- Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro will take to the Hall D23 stage Sunday, September 11, at 10:30 a.m. for A Boundless Future: Disney Parks Experiences and Products to share a look at new details of highly anticipated projects in development around the world. The fan-favorite presentation is sure to feature see-it-here-first moments and surprises.
- D23 Expo is the place for fans to shop for new and limited-edition merchandise from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, plus items celebrating Disney100 and D23 Expo.
- Attendees can visit the D23 Expo Marketplace for a new, immersive retail experience with products from shopDisney.com and Disney Parks.
- The Walt Disney Imagineering Mickey’s of Glendale shop is returning to D23 Expo this year, this time with three unique retail spaces tailored to different categories and experiences:
- Mickey’s of Glendale Main Store
- Mickey’s of Glendale Pin Store
- D23 Expo Shop x Mickey’s of Glendale
- Guests at D23 Expo will get first access to DisneyMe, an all-new digital avatar in the Play Disney Parks app.
- This experience empowers guests to express their Disney style by creating their own unique DisneyMe. To celebrate the launch of DisneyMe as part of Disney Uncharted Adventure on the Disney Wish, guests at D23 Expo will be invited on a quest that can only be completed at the Expo.
- Attendees will uncover specially designed Disney Wish and D23 Expo digital clothing and accessories for their DisneyMe around the show floor.
- Starting in September, D23 Expo guests will need to download the latest Play Disney Parks app to be ready to create their DisneyMe and join the DisneyMe D23 Expo Quest during the convention.
Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Panels:
- Inside Look at the Society of Explorers and Adventurers
- Friday, Sept. 9, 10:30 a.m., Backlot Stage
- An inside look at the continuing development of the Society of Explorers and Adventurers — what it means in the Disney parks and how these stories continue to grow. Disney Imagineers are joined by Julie Kagawa to talk about her first two books in a series of novels that tie into the lore of S.E.A.
- A Peek Behind the Curtain at the Walt Disney Imagineering Illusions and Special Effects Development Lab
- Saturday, September 10, 10 a.m., Walt Disney Archives Stage
- Learn about the legacy of Walt Disney Imagineering’s Illusions and Special Effects Development Lab, including the work created by Yale Gracey for the Haunted Mansion and other early projects, plus a behind-the-curtain look at the present-day magical process that is so unique to Imagineering.
- Uncovering Treasures from the Marty Sklar Collection
- Saturday, September 10, 12 p.m., Walt Disney Archives Stage
- Join Walt Disney Imagineering Ambassador Bob Weis and Leah and Leslie Sklar, the wife and daughter of the late Disney Legend and Imagineer Marty Sklar, as they discuss some of the treasures they’ve discovered while going through Marty’s collection from his more than 50 years with Walt Disney Imagineering.
- Magic in the Air: 30 Years of The Muppet Christmas Carol
- Saturday, September 10, 1 p.m., Premiere Stage
- Celebrate 30 years of The Muppet Christmas Carol with The Muppets and other special guests.
- Dreaming, Designing, and Bringing to Life the Disney Wish
- Saturday, September 10, 4 p.m., Backlot Stage
- Walt Disney Imagineers fresh off the launch of the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet—the Disney Wish—talk about their experiences bringing this ship to life. From the wondrously themed spaces, imaginative kids’ clubs, and the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, the ship brings to life fantastical stories you know and love like never before.
- Walt Disney Imagineering: 70 Years of Making the Impossible, Possible
- Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m., Premiere Stage
- For seven decades, the magic-makers at Walt Disney Imagineering have blended limitless imagination with cutting-edge technology to create groundbreaking experiences that bring together families and friends to form lifelong memories. Join Imagineers past and present as they discuss the core elements of storytelling and innovation that bring dreams to life for guests from all around the world.
- The World of Duffy & Friends Revealed
- Sunday, September 11, 4:15 p.m., Hyperion Stage
- Disney Imagineers discuss the origin and continuing popularity of Duffy & Friends, including the newest friend who has become a global phenomenon—LinaBell!