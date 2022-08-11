Plan Your 2022 D23 Expo Experience with Laughing Place’s Interactive Schedule Guide

The full schedule for the upcoming D23 Expo has been released and we have a new tool to help you plan your experience!

We have a filterable, sortable and searchable schedule to help you plan your D23 Expo 2022 experience.

With this new tool, you can easily find all of the panels and events you want to attend at this year’s event.

You can filter or sort your results by the stage on which they take place, so whether you’re looking for a big panel in Hall D23 or the Mousequerade on the Premiere Stage, you can find it quickly.

Or, if you know exactly what panel or event you’re searching for, you can simply enter the title and find exactly where it falls on the schedule.

You can find our new D23 Expo schedule here

