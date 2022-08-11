Plan Your 2022 D23 Expo Experience with Laughing Place’s Interactive Schedule Guide

The full schedule for the upcoming D23 Expo has been released and we have a new tool to help you plan your experience!

  • We have a filterable, sortable and searchable schedule to help you plan your D23 Expo 2022 experience.
  • With this new tool, you can easily find all of the panels and events you want to attend at this year’s event.
  • You can filter or sort your results by the stage on which they take place, so whether you’re looking for a big panel in Hall D23 or the Mousequerade on the Premiere Stage, you can find it quickly.
  • Or, if you know exactly what panel or event you’re searching for, you can simply enter the title and find exactly where it falls on the schedule.
  • You can find our new D23 Expo schedule here.

