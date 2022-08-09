Full Panel and Presentation Schedule Revealed for D23 Expo

With just a few weeks to go, the full schedule for the in-person panels and presentations at D23 Expo has been announced and can be found on the event’s website.

The schedule includes a number of panels and presentations across all three days and five different locations: Hall D23 The Premiere Stage The Backlot Stage The Walt Disney Archives Stage The Hyperion Stage

As a reminder, this year’s D23 Expo is sold out. D23Expo.com

D23 Expo 2022 Schedule Highlights:

Studio Showcase, Day 1: Celebrate the Magic of Disney and Pixar Friday, 3:30 PM – Hall D23 Join Disney Studios for an all-star look at what’s coming up in theaters and on Disney+ Cruella , Jungle Cruise Chip ’N Dale: Rescue Rangers

Studio Showcase, Day 2: Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios Saturday, 10 AM – Hall D23 Welcome all multiversal, intergalactic, and world-spanning adventurers as Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios preview upcoming titles, including sneak peeks and special guests.

Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza! Saturday, 3:30 PM – Hall D23 Join Disney Branded Television for an exclusive showcase that highlights a legacy of excellence in storytelling and includes talent appearances, performances, and never-before-seen previews of original content for Disney+, Disney Channel

Nat Geo & Disney: 100 Years of Exploring the World Through Storytelling Sunday, 10 AM – The Walt Disney Archives Stage Since 1888, National Geographic has been igniting the explorer in everyone, including none other than Walt Disney himself. With a shared belief in the power of storytelling to change the world, Disney and Nat Geo were connected long before making it official in 2019. Nat Geo’s iconic yellow border has always served as a portal to explore the farthest reaches of the Earth and beyond. How did Walt and team use this portal and the iconic Nat Geo Image Collection to the wonder of the natural world to inspire the wonderful world of Disney?

A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Sunday, 10:30 AM – Hall D23 Join Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro for a look at Disney's boundless future. With announcements and updates on the magic happening around the world in parks, on the high seas, at home, and beyond, attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at the big dreams of Disney Imagineers. Every Disney fan will want to be a part of this special presentation full of exciting news and surprises.

An Animated Conversation: Celebrating 90 Years of Goofy Sunday, 12 PM – The Walt Disney Archives Stage Join Walt Disney Archives director Becky Cline, Disney Legend Bill Farmer, animator Eric Goldberg, and producer Dorothy McKim as they celebrate one of Walt Disney’s most memorable creations—Goofy!

The Main Street Electrical Parade — 50 Years of Nighttime Magic & Imagination Sunday, 2 PM – The Walt Disney Archives Stage See and hear how the iconic Main Street Electrical Parade was born and has evolved over its 50-year history with a panel of the creative talent behind it from 1972 to today. Experience it for yourself via never-before-seen film from its opening and early years.

Memories of Walt Disney World : Framing A Portrait of 50 Magical Years Sunday, 6 PM – The Walt Disney Archives Stage Join the book team behind A Portrait of Walt Disney World: 50 Years of The Most Magical Place on Earth for a making-of panel discussion. The session will conclude with a special screening of The Magic of Walt Disney World documentary featurette.



