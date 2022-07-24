Tickets for D23 Expo 2022 Are Officially Sold Out

If you're planning on going to D23 Expo 2022, hopefully you've already purchased your tickets. They announced on their Twitter page that all tickets for this year's event are sold out.
What's Happening:
- D23 – The Official Disney Fan Club, shared on their official Twitter account that all tickets for D23 Expo 2022 presented by Visa are now sold out.
- Select panels and presentations will be streamed at D23 Expo Live and those events will be shared in the coming weeks.
- The largest Disney fan event in the world will be taking place September 9th through 11th at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. D23 Expo Presented by Visa celebrates the wonderful worlds of The Walt Disney Company, including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars across film, television, theme parks, and more!
More About D23 Expo 2022:
- Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios will be sharing some never-before-seen footage, shows, and experiences at D23 Expo 2022 on September 9th through 11th in Anaheim, California.
- The Disney Music Emporium Pavilion will be returning to the D23 Expo on September 9th through the 11th, offering exclusive and first-to-market products.
- No matter which part of the Disney universe is your favorite, fans of all ages and affinities will be thrilled by the D23 Expo Marketplace – a 27,000-square-foot shopping experience on the D23 Expo show floor.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning