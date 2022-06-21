New Retail Experiences and Panel Line-Up Detailed for D23 Expo 2022

D23 Expo is the place for fans to shop never-before-seen, limited-edition merchandise from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and new items celebrating Disney100. D23 Expo 2022 will debut an immersive retail experience with the D23 Expo Marketplace, and new details on that and other shopping pavilions have been released.

D23 Expo Marketplace:

No matter which part of the Disney universe is your favorite, fans of all ages and affinities will be thrilled by the D23 Expo Marketplace – a 27,000-square-foot shopping experience on the D23 Expo show floor.

From limited-edition merchandise to the first items celebrating Disney’s 100th Anniversary, you can find it all at the D23 Expo Marketplace!

Find the best items from shopDisney, Disney Store, and Disney Parks in one convenient location.

Mickey’s of Glendale:

The Walt Disney Imagineering exclusive Mickey’s of Glendale shop is returning to D23 Expo this year, this time with three unique retail spaces tailored to different categories and experiences.

The Mickey’s of Glendale Main Store will feature merchandise designed by Imagineers, including hats, T-shirts, accessories and more. This location will also exclusively feature collections celebrating Walt Disney Imagineering’s upcoming 70th Anniversary.

Calling all pin traders – the Mickey’s of Glendale Pin Store is your place to find an assortment of limited-edition pins to add to your collection.

Finally, find official merchandise for D23 Expo 2022 at the D23 Expo Shop x Mickey’s of Glendale. Commemorate your time at this milestone event with Expo exclusive merchandise.

Disney Publishing:

Also returning to D23 Expo 2022 is Disney Publishing — the premiere destination where Disney readers can find first-to-market books. Guests will have the opportunity to meet a variety of beloved authors who will be hosting signings at this location.

Appearances include Disney historian and author of 100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime, Marcy Carriker Smothers, DisneyBound’s Leslie Kay, Shinji Takahashi and Mark of the Coatl’s Julie Kagawa, and Cautionary Tales’ Ridley Pearson.

With so much exciting merchandise to look forward to, let’s highlight a few exclusive collections that will debut at the D23 Expo Marketplace this year.

World of Wakanda:

Inspired by the vibrant landscape of Wakanda, this collection from Marvel will celebrate the iconic film Black Panther .

. This collection will also be available on shopDisney.

Guided by the Light:

A collection from Star Wars: The Clone Wars Ahsoka

This collection will also be available on shopDisney.

Disney Munchlings:

This brand-new line of plush toys is inspired by tasty treats from Disney Parks Main Street Bakery and will include a scented Mickey Mouse Cinnamon Swirl Bun and Minnie Mouse Wild Strawberry Cupcake. They are almost cute enough to eat!

Disney Munchlings will also be available on shopDisney.

If merchandise is your main interest and you love to hear about the latest in product innovation, listen to your favorite authors, and explore fashion trends, be sure to check out the following panels at D23 Expo 2022:

Women in Disney Fashion – Step into the minds of major Disney fashion icons as they share an exclusive look at their upcoming Disney collaborations.

– Step into the minds of major Disney fashion icons as they share an exclusive look at their upcoming Disney collaborations. It’s a Small Disney World: Celebrating the Art of Disney Parks – Ever wondered what it’s like to be an official Disney Parks artist? Disney will gather six artists to dive into their art, ideas for the future, and behind-the-scenes insights.

– Ever wondered what it’s like to be an official Disney Parks artist? Disney will gather six artists to dive into their art, ideas for the future, and behind-the-scenes insights. Cautionary Tales with the Disney Villains: The Imagination of Ridley Pearson – Cautionary Tales authorRidley Pearson and Walt Disney Archives Director Becky Cline will delight fans and spark creativity with insider Disney stories.

– Cautionary Tales authorRidley Pearson and Walt Disney Archives Director Becky Cline will delight fans and spark creativity with insider Disney stories. National Geographic’s 100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime – From a dessert cruise with firework views to an exclusive dinner in Walt’s Disneyland

– From a dessert cruise with firework views to an exclusive dinner in Walt’s Hey Disney! — a custom voice assistant built on Amazon’s Alexa technology — will be highlighted on the D23 Expo show floor (stay tuned for more details). Whether at home or in a Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

— a custom voice assistant built on Amazon’s Alexa technology — will be highlighted on the D23 Expo show floor (stay tuned for more details). Whether at home or in a On the Show Floor – Attendees can also check out activations from Visa, Amazon, Target, Aniplex, BoxLunch, Citizen, Enterprise, Funko/Loungefly, IMAX, Pandora, Ravensburger and Sunglass Hut, along with many others.

The D23 Expo 2022 takes place Friday September 9th through Sunday, September 11th at the Anaheim Convention Center. Tickets for Sunday the 11th are still available!