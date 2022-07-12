Disney Music Emporium Pavilion Returns to D23 Expo

The Disney Music Emporium Pavilion will be returning to the D23 Expo on September 9th through the 11th. This will offer exclusive and first-to-market products.

What’s Happening:

Disney Music Emporium, the online destination for collectible Disney music products, returns to D23 Expo 2022 presented by Visa with a pop-up store on the show floor.

Over the three-day Ultimate Disney Fan Event, on September 9, 10, and 11, the Emporium will feature limited quantities of a wide assortment of music products, including new releases from Marvel

In addition to the 24 new offerings available at D23 Expo 2022, 10 titles are exclusive or first-to-market, including Encanto Surface Pressure and We Don’t Talk About Bruno ), Enchanted (available for the first time on clear vinyl), Hocus Pocus (score-only on moon-variant vinyl), Minnie Lo-Fi (on purple orchid vinyl), Adventure Thru Inner Space (picture disc), The Lion King on Broadway (first time on vinyl), The Mandalorian Season 1 (exclusive sand-colored vinyl), Music from WandaVision (exclusive red vinyl), The Legacy Collection: Aladdin (exclusive CD), and Turning Red – The Mix (exclusive CD).

Celebrate the powerful music of Marvel Studios storytelling when Variety's Jon Burlingame hosts Disney For Scores Podcast Live. Burlingame will bring the format of the popular For Scores podcast to life as he interviews composers of favorite series and films, including Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Laura Karpman (Ms. Marvel, What If…?), and Pinar Toprak (Captain Marvel). The panel is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9 on the Backlot Stage.

