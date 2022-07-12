Disney Music Emporium Pavilion Returns to D23 Expo

The Disney Music Emporium Pavilion will be returning to the D23 Expo on September 9th through the 11th. This will offer exclusive and first-to-market products.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Music Emporium, the online destination for collectible Disney music products, returns to D23 Expo 2022 presented by Visa with a pop-up store on the show floor.
- Over the three-day Ultimate Disney Fan Event, on September 9, 10, and 11, the Emporium will feature limited quantities of a wide assortment of music products, including new releases from Marvel and Lucasfilm, vinyl albums, die-cut picture-disc vinyl, and more.
- In addition to the 24 new offerings available at D23 Expo 2022, 10 titles are exclusive or first-to-market, including Encanto die-cut vinyl (featuring Surface Pressure and We Don’t Talk About Bruno), Enchanted (available for the first time on clear vinyl), Hocus Pocus (score-only on moon-variant vinyl), Minnie Lo-Fi (on purple orchid vinyl), Adventure Thru Inner Space (picture disc), The Lion King on Broadway (first time on vinyl), The Mandalorian Season 1 (exclusive sand-colored vinyl), Music from WandaVision (exclusive red vinyl), The Legacy Collection: Aladdin (exclusive CD), and Turning Red – The Mix (exclusive CD).
- Celebrate the powerful music of Marvel Studios storytelling when Variety’s Jon Burlingame hosts Disney For Scores Podcast Live. Burlingame will bring the format of the popular For Scores podcast to life as he interviews composers of favorite series and films, including Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Laura Karpman (Ms. Marvel, What If…?), and Pinar Toprak (Captain Marvel). The panel is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9 on the Backlot Stage.
Additional Highlights Include:
- The previously announced Disney Princess – The Concert performance presented by Disney Concerts on Sunday, September 11 at 4:15 p.m., featuring Tony nominee Susan Egan (Broadway’s original Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Meg in Disney’s animated feature Hercules), Broadway.com Audience Award nominee Isabelle McCalla (Princess Jasmine in Aladdin; The Prom), Disney Channel star Anneliese van der Pol (That’s So Raven, Raven’s Home, Broadway’s final Belle in Beauty and the Beast), and Broadway World Award winner Syndee Winters (Broadway’s Nala in The Lion King; Hamilton)
- Gifts with purchase include limited-edition Disney Movie Club collectible pendants (Bambi, Cinderella, Olaf, Aladdin Genie Lamp, Simba, and Nemo), while supplies last
- Attendees can get three months free from SiriusXM. Listen to Disney Hits and hundreds of other SiriusXM channels in the car, on the SXM App and on your connected devices at home. Look for SiriusXM at the show for details. Offer available to new subscribers only; 18 years+.
- Giveaways include limited first edition Disney Hits Trading Cards, featuring 30 collectible cards.