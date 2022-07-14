See Never Before Shown Footage at D23 Expo From Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios

Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios will be sharing some never-before-seen footage, shows, and experiences at D23 Expo 2022 on September 9th through 11th in Anaheim, California.

What’s Happening:

Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios are preparing for Disney’s D23 Expo 2022 presented by Visa in Anaheim, California, a three-day extravaganza that kicks off September 9th.

Plans are underway at the animation powerhouses for an exciting weekend of announcements, first looks, sneak peeks, and presentations surrounding upcoming feature films and streaming titles plus interactive displays, artist autograph signings, sharable photo opportunities, filmmaker Q&As, and giveaways.

Looking Ahead With the Walt Disney Studios

Friday, September 9th, 3:30 p.m., Hall D23

Disney Animation and Pixar are teaming up with Disney Live Action on Friday afternoon, welcoming thousands of Disney fans to Hall D23 for a special look at upcoming films and series. Pixar Animation Studios’ Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee will present never-before-seen footage, surprise announcements, musical performances, and appearances by all-star voice talent from the studios’ upcoming slate of original animated films and series. Fans will get an insider’s view at Pixar’s unique, perspective-shifting, long-form series Win or Lose , which launches on Disney+ Strange World Iwájú , a long-form sci-fi series set in Lagos, Nigeria, that launches on Disney+ next year. Cell phones, cameras, and all recording devices will be checked for this presentation.

Show Floor

September 9th through 11th, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

As Walt Disney Animation Studios kicks off its 100-year anniversary celebration, the studio will showcase its past, present, and future throughout D23 Expo 2022. They’ll team up once again with Pixar Animation Studios on the show floor, creating an immersive animation experience for fans. The studios’ upcoming original feature films, including Disney Animation’s Strange World, releasing this November, and Pixar’s June 2023 release, Elemental, will be highlighted. A six-foot-tall red panda will greet fans, celebrating Pixar’s Turning Red Lightyear will be available. Disney Animation will invite guests into the realms of Strange World, Encanto

Animation Panels

Friday, September 9th

“traceback”: Celebrating the People of Walt Disney Animation Studios is scheduled for 11:45 a.m.– 12:45 p.m. on the Hyperion Stage.

The Walt Disney Animation Research Library presents “traceback,” a look at the lives and work as well as the artistic and technical contributions of women and employees of color throughout the history of Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Saturday, September 10

A Century of Storytelling at Walt Disney Animation Studios is scheduled for 2–3 p.m. on the Walt Disney Archives Stage.

The Walt Disney Animation Research Library celebrates 100 years of Disney Animation storytelling by highlighting the stories and people behind key art and artifacts in its collection.

A Celebration of Disney Animation’s Encanto will take place from 3:30–4:30 p.m. on the Premiere Stage.

will take place from 3:30–4:30 p.m. on the Premiere Stage. Join the team behind Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning hit Encanto for stories behind the making of the film—and a few surprises!

for stories behind the making of the film—and a few surprises! Sneak Peek at Zootopia+ from Walt Disney Animation Studios will take place from 6–7 p.m. on the Backlot Stage.

from Walt Disney Animation Studios will take place from 6–7 p.m. on the Backlot Stage. Get a first look at the highly anticipated animated series Zootopia+, coming to Disney+ from Walt Disney Animation Studios, with directors Josie Trinidad and Trent Correy.

Sunday, September 11

100 Years of Treasures from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library is scheduled for 2–3 p.m. on the Backlot Stage.

Never-before-seen clips, recording sessions, and live-action reference mark 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios as the Animation Research Library unveils newly digitized media from its collection and from its Oral History Project, in which the legends of animation have been interviewed.

A limited number of single-day tickets for Sunday of D23 Expo 2022 are available for $99 for one-day adult admission and $79 for children ages 3–12. Gold Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club can purchase tickets for $89 for one-day Sunday adult admission. Single-day Friday and Saturday tickets and three-day passes are sold out. For more information on tickets and D23 Expo 2022, visit D23Expo.com.