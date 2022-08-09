D23 Expo 2022 will be here next month, and we have been getting more information on what this expo will look like. Many have wondered what the reservation process will look like, and we just found out information about the Reservation RSP, aka The Reservation Random Selection Process. All information is coming directly from the official D23 website.

What’s Happening:

The Reservation Random Selection Process (“Reservation RSP”) entry period for all D23 Expo 2022 event days will open on Monday, August 15th, at 12 p.m. PT, and conclude Friday, August 19th, at 12 p.m. PT.

Be sure to transfer any additional badges to individuals in your party by 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, August 14th. After this time, badges will no longer be transferable. An individual can only submit one reservation entry per badge type.

Example: if you purchased two Friday badges, you can only request a reservation for one badge and the other must be transferred to another person for them to request a reservation.

Badge transfers will not be allowed after the reservation process has begun.

Please note: A valid, activated D23 Expo adult badge is required to check in for a reservation. Children under the age of 16 are unable to make reservations, but can accompany an adult as their designated guest. You will be able to make one reservation per time slot. If you do not arrive by the time specified prior to your reservation, your spot will be filled by standby guests.

How the Reservation RSP Works:

Unlike past years, the Reservation RSP is not first come first serve. You will have until 12 p.m. PT on Friday, August 19th, to make your selections before the entry period closes. You can return to the page as often as you would like to review and modify your reservation selections before the entry period closes.

Reservations will be randomly distributed based on preferences and availability, and starting September 2nd, reservations will be assigned and then communicated to you via email if you have a confirmed selection(s).

There are four (4) categories in which to make your reservation selections. Each section will allow you to choose up to four (4) items. The more selections you make, the better your chances may be of receiving at least one reservation. For each item you select, you can choose to bring up to one (1) guest.

StagePass – Hall D23: Provides reservations to the confirmed sessions at Hall D23 (Note: Hall D23 Preferred Seating ticket holders will not be able to make selections for Hall D23.)

StagePass: Provides reservations to the confirmed sessions at Premiere Stage, Backlot

Stage, Walt Disney Archives Stage, and Hyperion Stage

TalentPass: Provides reservations for the confirmed talent photos and signings at Talent Central

Show Floor Experiences: Provides reservations for the confirmed talent signings, demonstrations, presentations, and giveaways happening in booths around the Show Floor

Note: