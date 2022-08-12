Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will all be back at the D23 Expo, showcasing a lineup of live and on-demand content. It was just shared what guests can expect in The Disney Bundle Pavilion, as well as for Disney+ subscribers across the show floor, and more. Remember D23 Expo is sold out but select presentations will be streamed for guests at D23 Expo Live. You can find out more information about that here.

What’s Happening:

Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ make their return to D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, showcasing the ultimate streaming lineup of live and on-demand content.

During the three-day Ultimate Fan Event, presented by Visa, attendees can enjoy immersive experiences, talent appearances, and photo opportunities at The Disney Bundle Pavilion along with live demos of the latest features on Disney+, special perks for Disney+ subscribers across the show floor, and much more.

This year, the global celebration of Disney+ Day returns on Thursday, September 8, leading into D23 Expo from Friday, September 9, through Sunday, September 11. To continue the festivities, attendees will be treated to news, first looks, and talent appearances from upcoming Disney+ Originals as part of the highly anticipated Hall D23 showcases including the Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Disney Live Action presentation on Friday, September 9, and the Marvel

Throughout the weekend, Disney+ subscribers attending D23 Expo will be able to unlock special giveaways or promotions at Offer Spots on the show floor when they present their Disney+ subscriber pass, which can be picked up at D23 Expo starting on Thursday, September 8.

In honor of Dancing with the Stars’ new home, Disney+ ​​invites guests to step back into the ballroom for a special celebration on the Backlot Stage on Sunday, September 11. Co-hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will be joined by a panel of executive producers and judges to share their favorite memories from the show and reveal new details about Season 31, premiering Monday, September 19, on Disney+.

The Disney Bundle Pavilion:

On the show floor, The Disney Bundle Pavilion will showcase the unprecedented collection of entertainment and sports content offered across Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with special programming and experiences.

Disney+ will exhibit two unique installations for fans to experience. A lenticular installation offers guests an opportunity to look for their reflection among the moving images, while a Disney+ holographic display will surprise guests with beamed-in appearances by their favorite characters.

will exhibit two unique installations for fans to experience. A lenticular installation offers guests an opportunity to look for their reflection among the moving images, while a Disney+ holographic display will surprise guests with beamed-in appearances by their favorite characters. Hulu invites guests to Check in to Their Obsessions as they walk through the iconic Hulu green vessel and are transported to a world filled with all their Hulu favorites, offering something for every type of viewer—whether they’re a pop culture aficionado or reality TV buff, or whether their watch list is filled with adult animation or critically acclaimed dramas. They will be able to join the Belchers for a Bob’s Burgers family photo opportunity, as well as put themselves in the hot seat of a confessional from their favorite reality TV shows, as they navigate a variety of immersive experiences.

invites guests to Check in to Their Obsessions as they walk through the iconic Hulu green vessel and are transported to a world filled with all their Hulu favorites, offering something for every type of viewer—whether they’re a pop culture aficionado or reality TV buff, or whether their watch list is filled with adult animation or critically acclaimed dramas. They will be able to join the Belchers for a family photo opportunity, as well as put themselves in the hot seat of a confessional from their favorite reality TV shows, as they navigate a variety of immersive experiences. ESPN+ will offer fans a backstage pass that will give them a close-up look at some of the most iconic memorabilia in sports, including the College Football Playoff trophy, the UFC Championship belt, an El Clásico game ball, and more. Then, fans can complete their VIP fan experience by snapping a photo sitting behind a sports news desk.

The Disney Bundle Pavilion Stage Programming:

Additionally, The Disney Bundle Pavilion stage will host three full days of panels, trivia, activities, fan-favorite screenings, and more, highlighting the diverse offering of shows, movies, and sports from Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

Highlights of the tentative schedule are as follows, with times subject to change (all times PT):

Friday, September 9:

11:35 a.m. – Pixar’s Onward Story Presentation by Story Supervisor Kelsey Mann

Story Presentation by Story Supervisor Kelsey Mann 12:00 p.m. – To the Edge of the Unknown from National Geographic with Jimmy Chin and Alex Honnold

from National Geographic with Jimmy Chin and Alex Honnold 12:35 p.m. – Sketch with an Animator: Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Eric Goldberg

1:55 p.m. – The History of Cars: Road Trip from the Original Film to New Series Cars on the Road with Creative Director Jay Ward

with Creative Director Jay Ward 3:50 p.m. – Across the Bundle Spotlights: Hispanic Voices Panel

6:25 p.m. – Hulu Dance Party

Saturday, September 10:

12:10 p.m. – A Conversation with Frozen Filmmakers with Academy Award Winners Chris Buck (Director) and Peter Del Vecho (Producer)

Filmmakers with Academy Award Winners Chris Buck (Director) and Peter Del Vecho (Producer) 1:10 p.m. – Sketch with an Animator: Solar Opposites ’ Lindsay Carrozza

’ Lindsay Carrozza 3:50 p.m. – Across the Bundle Spotlights: Made by Her Panel

4:50 p.m. – Meet the Muppets: The Muppets Mayhem Conversation Hosted by Tahj Mowry

Conversation Hosted by Tahj Mowry 6:25 p.m. – Hulu Dance Party

Sunday, September 11:

10:00 a.m. – A Conversation with Encanto Filmmakers with Academy Award Winners Jared Bush (Director/Writer), Clark Spencer (Producer), and Yvett Merino (Producer)

Filmmakers with Academy Award Winners Jared Bush (Director/Writer), Clark Spencer (Producer), and Yvett Merino (Producer) 3:50 p.m. – Across the Bundle Spotlights: Black History Always Panel

6:25 p.m. – Hulu Dance Party

Stage Presentations featuring Disney+ Content:

Continuing the Disney+ Day celebration, fans will be treated to exclusive first looks at some of the new movies, series, specials, and shorts coming to Disney+ in 2023 and beyond during the following panels, including the newly announced Dancing with the Stars 31st Season Celebration on September 11.

Highlights of the tentative schedule are as follows, with times subject to change (all times PT):

Friday, September 9:

10:45 a.m. – The Simpsons! (Premiere Stage)

(Premiere Stage) 3:30 p.m. – Studio Showcase, Day 1: Celebrate the Magic of Disney and Pixar (Hall D23)

5:45 p.m. – National Geographic and Disney+ Special Screening: Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory (Hyperion Stage)

Saturday, September 10:

10:00 a.m. – Studio Showcase, Day 2: Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios (Hall D23)

3:30 p.m. – Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza! (Hall D23)

5:45 p.m. – National Geographic and Disney+ Special Screening: Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (Hyperion Stage)

(Hyperion Stage) 6:00 p.m. – The Santa Clauses : Conversation with Cast and Creators (Premiere Stage)

: Conversation with Cast and Creators (Premiere Stage) 6:00 p.m. – Sneak Peek at Zootopia+ from Walt Disney Animation Studios (Backlot Stage)

Sunday, September 11: