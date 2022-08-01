“Journey Into Storytelling” with Disney General Entertainment at D23 Expo 2022

Disney General Entertainment is bringing more than 30 fan-favorite programs under one roof at this year’s D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Through interactive activations on the show floor as well as presentations, panels, and talent appearances, fans will immerse themselves in the wonders of storytelling from some of the most iconic and culture-defining shows across every genre on television and streaming.
What’s Happening:
- The three-day extravaganza kicks off September 9th in Anaheim, California, and includes immersive activations in the Disney General Entertainment “Journey Into Storytelling” pavilion, along with a dynamic schedule of exciting announcements, sneak peeks, engaging panels, and special appearances by the stars from some of today’s most cherished shows today.
- Exciting panels include a sneak peek into ABC Entertainment’s upcoming special Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration as well as a fan experience celebrating The Simpsons’ reign as the longest-running animated series of all time.
- Additional programming will take place on the Disney Bundle Stage.
“Journey Into Storytelling” Pavilion:
- Through the “Journey Into Storytelling” experience on the show floor pavilion, there is a story for everyone. Fans are invited to immerse themselves in the various worlds of their favorite programming, or perhaps even discover their new favorites, with interactive experiences from:
- Abbott Elementary
- American Born Chinese
- American Horror Story
- Cruel Summer
- Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory
- Fire of Love
- Good Morning America
- Grey’s Anatomy
- The Kardashians
- Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers
- Limitless with Chris Hemsworth
- National Treasure: Edge of History
- Only Murders in the Building
- ZOMBIES 3
- There will be photo and video activations along with gamification throughout the pavilion.
- Fans of daytime television favorites Live with Kelly and Ryan and Tamron Hall can take center stage for a photo and video moment where they will feel like they’re part of the show at these fun photo booth opportunities—located in Hall B of the D23 Expo show floor.
- In addition, fans can see Tamron Hall in-person moderating various panels across D23 Expo.
“Journey Into Storytelling” Immersive Experiences:
ABC News:
- Good Morning America (ABC and Hulu) – TSS Shot
- Begin the journey seeing your name in lights on the famed ABC News’ Good Morning Americamarquee—a must-have photo op.
Disney Branded Television:
- American Born Chinese (Disney+) – Mythical Staff Maneuvers
- Learn how to master the staff alongside the mythical Chinese heroes featured in Disney Branded Television’s American Born Chinese.
- National Treasure: Edge of History (Disney+) – Clue Room Zoom
- Gear up for an archeological adventure by searching for clues in the secret tunnel of the pyramid with Disney Branded Television’s National Treasure: Edge of History.
ABC Entertainment:
- Abbott Elementary (ABC and Hulu) – Sub for a Day
- Step into a day in the life of a substitute teacher at Abbott Elementary and see how you would respond in some iconic scenes!
- Grey’s Anatomy (ABC and Hulu)
- Do as the world-class staff of Grey Sloan Memorial do when they need a boost: strike a superhero pose or dance it out!
- Cruel Summer (Freeform and Hulu) – Y2K Room
- Enter this experience to take a turn on Dance Dance Revolution to your favorite throwback hits, pose in the Y2K-era bedroom and get a glimpse at lake life in a cool airstream photo op from the upcoming season of Cruel Summer.
FX:
- American Horror Story (FX and Hulu) – Horror Scare Moment
- Be the star of your own nightmare while celebrating 11 award-winning seasons of FX’s American Horror Story.
Hulu Originals:
- Only Murders in the Building – Arconia Silhouettes
- Become a resident of the famed Arconia with your very own Mabel Mora-style portrait with Hulu Originals’ Only Murders in the Building.
- The Kardashians – 7th Sister
- Think you have what it takes to be a Kardashian? Give it your best strut.
- Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers – Skyhook Slo Mo
- Fulfill your Laker’s legacy with your very own attempt at the skyhook inspired by Lakers legends.
National Geographic Content:
- Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory (Disney+)
- Fire of Love (Disney+)
- Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (Disney+)
- Push your own limits by becoming an explorer at some of the most stunning environmental settings around the world with National Geographic.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now