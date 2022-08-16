Funko Reveals Charming Collection of D23 Expo 2022 Exclusive Pop! and Soda Figures

We’re less than a month away from D23 Expo 2022 and at this point you can feel excitement! Funko is helping to do their part in helping fans get hyped and today they revealed new exclusives that will be debuting at Expo—and online—on September 9th.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

It’s been a big year for conventions, expos, and Star Wars Celebrations, and now it’s finally (almost) time for D23 Expo 2022!

“The Ultimate Disney Fan Experience” is coming to Anaheim this September and Funko will be there with an incredible slew of new Disney Pop! and Soda exclusives .

. Funko started revealing their impressive lineup on Twitter that includes fan favorite characters like: Mickey Mouse Frozone Kronk Jiminy Cricket And More

As is common for convention releases, all D23 exclusive items will have the 2022 D23 Expo Exclusive sticker.

While all of the featured exclusives will debut at Expo, select Funko collectibles will also be available to the public starting on Friday, September 9th at 6am PT.

Guests will be able to shop these exclusives at: Funko.com Loungefly.com Funko HQ Everett and Hollywood stores

Stay tuned for more details about shared retailer websites and stores.

Big Hero 6

Everyone’s favorite health companion is coming to Funko Soda, and considering Baymax is a rather big guy, he’ll be available in a Soda bottle instead of a can! Best of all there’s a chance of chase variant with him holding Aunt Cass’ cuddly cat, Mochi.

Where to Shop: Funko Web

Disney Classics

We all love new stories and characters but sometimes it’s important to focus on the classics. Funko is delivering some old fashioned fun with characters from Pinocchio and Cinderella.

Pinocchio’s wise companion, Jiminy Cricket, helped guide the curious marionette and provided him with plenty of helpful tips and life lessons. Here he’s smiling (and looking quite dapper) as he stands on a leaf gliding on a puddle.

Where to Shop: Funko Web

Oh Lucifer! When he’s not playing mouse trap games with Cinderella’s roden pals, he’s messing up the freshly mopped floor. As you can see he’s got one foot in the ash scoop and is ready to pounce around leaving dozens of paw prints.

Where to Shop: BoxLunch

The Incredibles

If there’s only one thing for us to say about Frozone, it’s that he is a cool guy! This fancy Soda collectible showcases the popular Super in his hero costume ready to save Metroville…and the chase variant features him creating a blast of ice!

Where to Shop: Funko Web

The Emperor’s New Groove

Kronk is having an identity crisis and he’s really tuning into his dark side! Kronk is rocking the devil horns, tail and pitchfork as struggles to make the best decision on his hunt for Kuzko.

Where to Shop: Funko Web

While we’re still on the topic of The Emperor’s New Groove, Funko delivers another fun Soda style of the buff body guard dressed in a lab coat and protective gear. The chase variant glows in the dark and includes the deadly potion!

Where to Shop: Funko Web

Mickey Mouse and Friends

Oh Mickey, you’re so fine! The iconic mouse and his friends are keeping things classy, vintage and parks friendly for these charming exclusives that include Walt’s Plane, Plane Crazy, Philharmagic and Donald Duck for good measure.

Funko really wants fans to experience all of the feels at this year’s Expo and this Pop! Rides Mickey with Plane will surely do the trick. Sharp eyed fans are saying this plane looks exactly like Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I—which Disney has announced has been restored and will be on display during the event.

Where to Shop: Amazon

In addition to the Pop! Rides Plane, Funko will also release a standalone Pilot Mickey with the main mouse dressed in a pilot jacket, red tie and white aviator cap. He’s ready for adventure…are you?

Where to Shop: Amazon

Well while we’re on the topic of planes, we might as well throw things back the black and white short, “Plane Crazy” where Mickey and Minnie first took to the skies! This two pack includes both mice and shows Mickey reading an instructing book “How to Fly” while Minnie looks over his shoulder.

Where to Shop: Amazon

We love Mickey’s Philharmagic and apparently Funko does too! This Soda design features Conductor Mickey moments after securing his sorcerer’s hat and now ready to lead the orchestra. Lucky fans who find the chase variant will discover a diamond glitter version that’s the perfect amount of magic and bling.

Where to Shop: Funko Web

Donald comes to fans in a new Soda version and he’s dressed in a brown pointed cap complete with blue feather. His tunic is also blue with a brown belt. The chase variant is flocked and features the duck holding a wooden sword.

Where to Shop: Funko Web

Apparel

We’re not done yet! There’s also an exclusive black T-shirt showing a classic Mickey Mouse surrounded by magical purple and teal swirls.

Where to Shop: Funko Web

