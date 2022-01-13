Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I Plane Being Restored for Display at the D23 Expo

This morning, Disney has announced details for this year’s D23 Expo, taking place September 9th through 11th, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. One of the most exciting announcements for Disney fans is that Walt Disney’s plane that was once located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is being restored for an exhibit at the Expo!

What’s Happening:

D23 and the Walt Disney Archives, working with new D23 Expo Platinum sponsor Amazon, are restoring Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I company airplane, currently housed backstage at the Walt Disney World

The iconic aircraft was seen for years as part of the Studio Backlot Tour at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and will be on display at D23 Expo 2022 for guests to see in an exhibit called Mickey Mouse One: Walt’s Plane presented by Amazon.

D23 released the following video showcasing vintage photos of the plane and the restoration process currently underway:

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more from today’s D23 Expo related announcements!