I don’t know about you, but I’m already thinking about all the fun events to attend this summer including musical festivals! Even though these gatherings aren’t focused on Disney, you can bring the magical charm to the show via Loungefly! The lifestyle fashion brand is sharing a harmonious pairing of Loungefly accessories with five popular music festivals so you can rock your summer adventures in style.

Here at Laughing Place we get pretty excited about fan conventions happening throughout the year, but what about musical festivals? Unfortunately until Disney decides to get all their artists together for “Mickey Mouse Music Mania,” we’re going to have to take a different approach.

Fret not friends! While we won’t be covering the shows we can talk about all things fashion, including Loungefly’s absolutely delightful lineup of Disney-themed bags to take to your favorite festival.

New Disney styles from this year and a few favorites from 2023 will make great companion pieces for your musical journey that not only work on a functional level, but also match the music and atmosphere of the festivals. Ready to dive in? One, two, three, four!

Stagecoach – April 26-28 – Mickey and Minnie Western Collection

Indio, CA is about to kick up its heels, drown its sorrows, and take back its life as the country-forward Stagecoach event returns for 2024.

If you’re going to a country music festival you’ve got to don a western look! Well tip your hat to Loungefly and their exclusive Mickey and Minnie collection. The dynamic duo lend their smiling faces to cosplay Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse mini backpacks ($80 each) where they’re wearing cowboy hats, vests, and coveralls. There’s also a fringe crossbody bag ($70) decorated with a horseshoe, images of Mickey and Minnie, Mickey heads and flowers.

EDC – May 15-21 – Turn Up the Neon

Electric. Daisy. Carnival. I mean you can just picture it right?! EDC proper is only three days (May 17-19) but the event will be taking over Las Vegas for a full week! If you like repetitive, unexpected music that you can feel this is the show for you and you need to pair it with something equally as bold: NEON!

Loungefly’s exclusive Minnie Mouse Neon Collection has just launched and this sequined, colorblock assortment is as 90s as you can get.

We haven’t tested it out for ourselves, but feel like combining this with blacklight and glow sticks will be a luminous feast for the eyes. Gear up with a mini backpack ($90), zip wallet ($50), crossbody bag ($75), card holder ($20) or a reversible Minnie Ear headband ($30).

Governor’s Ball – June 7-9 – Glamorous

New York City will welcome guests for the Governors Ball which will fill Flushing Meadows Corona Park with a sampling of electronic, indie rock, hip-hop, and other musical genres.

So what’s your fashion choice? Loungefly says go for glam with a pinch of mischief! Stitch’s Springtime Daisy collection is playful and practical not to mention fun. If you’re taking the whole gang to the show, the nylon backpack ($50) or canvas tote ($30) is the way to go; but if it’s just two of you, the mini backpack ($80), zip wallet ($40), cosplay crossbody bag ($70) or lanyard with card holder ($12) will suffice.

Bonnaroo – June 13-16 – Bring on the Bling

Avid music fans will descend on Manchester, TN for Bonnaroo this June and we’re pretty sure the sounds of summer will be played on these stages.

Speaking of summer, your Loungefly look is going to be a bit of a throwback with the exclusive pastel collection from 2023 and top pick of a crossbody bag ($75) and zip wallet ($40).

Keeping up with the throwback, we’ve got Disney/Pixar Princess Merida (2008’s Brave) bringing some power to your collection with the cosplay wrap wallet ($40). Finally, celebrate 25 years of Loungefly with a simple—but impossible to miss—silver sequined mini backpack ($75).

Pitchfork – July 19-21 – Pretty, Powerful, and in Full Bloom

The whole family is invited to attend Chicago’s Pitchfork Festival 2024 where they’ll discover an eclectic group of musicians and bands performing original songs and covering major hits.

Loungefly has you covered with their Sleeping Beauty 65th anniversary styles, especially the floral ombre crossbody bag ($65) that can be filled with essentials (and maybe a snack too).

Star Wars enthusiasts will love the Star Wars Rebel Alliance Floral Round Convertible Mini Backpack & Crossbody ($80) that does double duty allowing them to jam at the stage (backpack activated!), and keep things in hand when commuting from place to place (crossbody mode).

