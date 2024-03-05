Bright colors? Summer vibes? Loungefly exclusives? Yes, yes, and yes! The new Minnie Mouse Neon Color Blocking collection has just parked itself at the fashion brand and we are feeling all the energy of this brilliant assortment. Best of all, these cuties are in stock so you can start rocking the style immediately!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Loungefly is tapping into the 90s era and adding a dash of nostalgia to their latest exclusive Disney collection and this is one series you won’t want to pass up.

Minnie Mouse Exclusive Color Block Neon Sequin Mini Backpack

Minnie Mouse Exclusive Color Block Neon Sequin Ear Headband

I’m pretty sure that when I was a kid, I had a neon cycling hat in this exact color scheme. No, it didn’t have sequins, but it was a favorite accessory for a 7 year old girl who wanted to look cool. And now as an adult, I keep the dream alive thanks to Loungefly.

Minnie Mouse Exclusive Color Block Neon Sequin Crossbody Bag

Minnie Mouse Exclusive Color Block Neon Sequin Card Holder

Perfect for your next Disney Parks visit or themed trivia night, the neon, color-blocking, sparkly assortment is fun, throwback to fashions from decades past and will call attention to your personal style in the best way possible!

Minnie Mouse Exclusive Color Block Neon Sequin Zip Around Wristlet Wallet

The lineup includes: Mini Backpack Zip Wallet Crossbody Bag Card Holder Ear Headband

The Color Block Neon Collection is available now exclusively at Loungefly

