Well hey there cowboy! Welcome to these here parts. Hitch your horse to that post and come check out Loungefly’s new Disney Western Mickey & Minnie Collection that’s launching next month!

What’s Happening:

Whether you’re dreaming of the old west or just excited for a busy day at the ranch, Loungefly is helping you live those dreams with an exciting collection of accessories and Stitch Shoppe apparel starring our favorite iconic duo.

Both Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse take the spotlight on their own mini backpacks that feature their phrases “yoo hoo” and “Oh Boy” written with rope. A matching lining has their profiles surrounded by large horseshoes, while a Mickey shaped rope and some wild cacti complete the pattern.

Fans of Loungefly’s Stitch Shoppe clothing line will adore the new blue hoodie bold red unisex tee

The Disney Western Mickey & Minnie Collection launches in February and will be available directly through Loungefly Loungefly.com

