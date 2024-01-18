Exclusive: First Look at Loungefly’s Disney Mickey & Minnie Western Collection Launching in February

Well hey there cowboy! Welcome to these here parts. Hitch your horse to that post and come check out Loungefly’s new Disney Western Mickey & Minnie Collection that’s launching next month!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Whether you’re dreaming of the old west or just excited for a busy day at the ranch, Loungefly is helping you live those dreams with an exciting collection of accessories and Stitch Shoppe apparel starring our favorite iconic duo.
Minnie Mouse "Yoo Hoo" and Mickey Mouse "Oh Boy" mini backpacks

  • Mickey and Minnie are embracing the full Western look as they’re depicted in cowboy hats, fringed vests, plaid shirts, and boots while accessorizing with a lasso rope, neckerchief and horseshoes too!
Fringed crossbody, zip wallet, and canvas tote bag

Minnie's "Yoo hoo!" is written in rope; glove and pink bow icons complete the scene

Mickey's "Oh Boy!" is written in rope; glove and cowboy hat icons complete the scene

Matching lining has more Western iconography.

  • Both Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse take the spotlight on their own mini backpacks that feature their phrases “yoo hoo” and “Oh Boy” written with rope. A matching lining has their profiles surrounded by large horseshoes, while a Mickey shaped rope and some wild cacti complete the pattern.
Cowboy Mickey on the Stitch Shoppe hoodie

Cowboy Mickey on the Stitch Shoppe hoodie

"Oh Boy!" written down the arm

"Oh Boy!" written down the arm

Unisex T-shirt decorated with print of Mickey & Minnie in their Western looks

Unisex T-shirt decorated with print of Mickey & Minnie in their Western looks

  • Fans of Loungefly’s Stitch Shoppe clothing line will adore the new blue hoodie ($70) featuring cowboy Mickey as well as bold red unisex tee ($35) showcasing Minnie Mouse too.
Plush Mickey Journal

Plush Mickey Journal

Vegan Leather Journal

Vegan Leather Journal

Reverse and insides of the two journals

Reverse and insides of the two journals

Minnie Mouse Pencil Case

Minnie Mouse Pencil Case

Back of the Minnie Mouse Pencil Case has more imagery and the words "Yoo Hoo!"

Back of the Minnie Mouse Pencil Case has more imagery and the words "Yoo Hoo!"

Belt Buckle Pin

Belt Buckle Pin

