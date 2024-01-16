Funko and Loungefly Share Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for Happy (and Cursed) Hearts

Love is in the air and when Valentine’s Day rolls around it’ll be time to show your sweetheart or bestie just how much you love them. Funko and Loungefly have rounded up some of their newest and best V-Day gifts that’ll speak to the hearts of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars fans. Let’s see what’s in store.

With the official day still a month out, now is prime time to shop for Valentine’s Day gifts and Funko and Loungefly have a variety of new apparel, accessories and collectibles that’ll have Disney fans’ hearts racing with excitement.

Whether it’s Marvel gifts you’re after, a small Star Wars gesture to show your appreciation, tapping into your villainous side, celebrating eternal love, or rocking the dots with one Minnie Mouse, there’s a Funko or Loungefly gift at your fingertips.

Another super special item to share is the Pop! Yourself Funko

Items featured here are available online directly through Funko and Loungefly, and select items are available from retailers like Entertainment Earth, Hot Topic, BoxLunch, Amazon, Target and Walmart. Prices range from $7.98-$80.

Funko

Give the gift of Pop! or Pop! Pens that heavily feature red and pink coloring and heart shaped everything (including eyes) so there’s no doubt this is a Valentine’s Day gift.

Fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas will enjoy the wave of Pop! figures ($12) that includes Jack Skellington (in a new outfit), Sally sporting a red, pink, and purple dress, Oogie Boogie with classic red dice, and the Mayor holding a heart.

Marvel heroes Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch ($15) are embracing the festivities this year as the web slinger brings some chocolates to his love, and Wanda conjures up a mystical heart with her chaos magic.

Having the “write” tools when composing a love letter is quite important and sharing these 2-pack pens sets ($7.98) with your sweetie will likely result in their reciprocation with a poem, sonnet, or ILY note. Jack and Sally take over one collection while Star Wars heroes the Mandalorian and Grogu are featured on the other. Dimensions: Pop! Pens are approximately 6-inches tall and contain black and pink ink. Vinyl pen toppers are approximately 1.25-inches tall.

Can’t decide on one Pop! figure? Share them all in a cute and convenient Valentine's Day Box ($14.98) featuring 4 Pocket Pop! pals. Assemble the Avengers or at least Thor, Hulk, Dr. Strange, and Captain Marvel in the Marvel set; while Star Wars fans will love adding Ahsoka Tano, The Mandalorian, Luke Skywalker with Grogu, and Grogu himself to their collection. All four Pocket Pops! come in a Valentines-themed heart shaped box.

Loungefly

Tap into your fashion sense with Loungefly accessories and apparel inspired by Disney Villains and global icon, Minnie Mouse!

The Disney Villains collection is themed to “curse your hearts” and puts the Evil Queen, Hades, Maleficent, Ursula, and Jafar in the spotlight. The evil doers are joined by Flotsam, Jetsam, and the Raven as they stand in the rain holding umbrellas to keep the falling liquid far away.

The series includes a wristlet wallet ($50), mini backpack ($80), crossbody purse ($70), glow in the dark 3-inch pin ($20), and Stitch Shoppe Unisex Hoodie ($70)**.

You can’t celebrate National Polka Dot Day or Valentine’s Day without Minnie Mouse and this winter she’s truly ready to Rocks the Dots!

The Rock the Dots collection is classy and fun with its large polka dots pattern and red, black, and white color scheme. The star piece is Minnie Mouse figural bow crossbody ($70), while other selections include a mini backpack ($80), nylon passport crossbody bag ($75), flap wallet ($40), accordion wallet ($30), and an oversized unisex T-shirt ($35).

The series also features a sherpa unisex hoodie** ($70) that’s perfect for keeping warm, as well as a sherpa tote bag ($75), and ear headband ($30) that brings even more fuzziness to your look!

**Good to Know: Stitch Shoppe sizing is very specific. Apparel comes in unisex sizes S through 3X.

