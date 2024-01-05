Show Your Love in Style with Funko Exclusive Scarlet Witch and Spider-Man Valentine’s Day Pop! Figures

The delightful Valentine’s Day holiday is almost here and Funko is helping fans show their love for each other or their favorite fandom with seasonal Pop! figures from the Marvel universe.

What’s Happening:

It’s time for another round of Valentine’s Day Funko Pop! figures and in 2024 Funko is bringing two Marvel exclusives to their seasonal offerings.

Fan favorite characters Scarlet Witch and Spider-Man are embracing the love this winter, with hearts and flowers in hand!

Scarlet Witch is in her classic red and pink costume from the comics (complete with headdress, boots and cape) and she’s working her Chaos Magic to form a lovely red heart.

Pop! Scarlet Witch with Heart Hex

As for Spider-Man, the friendly neighborhood hero is wearing his classic suit and he’s here to treat MJ to a special date. Spider-Man holds a heart-shaped box of chocolates for his girlfriend as well as a bouquet of white flowers she’s sure to love.

Pop! Spider-Man with Flowers

Both Marvel Valentine’s Day Pop!s are available exclusively through Funko

These items are final sale.

More Valentine’s Day Funko Fun!

Marvel is just one of the Disney franchises that are dressing up for Valentine’s Day surprises. Two exclusive Pop! Pen selections are also available directly through Funko.

Pop! Pen Valentine Sally & Jack Skellington 2-Pack

Pop! Pen Valentine The Mandalorian & Grogu 2-Pack

If that’s still not enough, there are more Valentine’s Day (and Easter) Pop! selections at Entertainment Earth and other mass retailers.

