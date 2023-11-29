Star Wars Valentine’s Day Chocolate Funko Pop! Figures Now Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Christmas hasn’t even started so you certainly aren’t thinking about Valentine’s Day just yet, are you? Over at Funko, they’re getting ready for the season of romance (and friendship!) with chocolate themed Star Wars Pop! figures of Han and Leia.

What’s Happening:

It’s time to move on from the holly jolly and very merry and focus on the lesser celebrated winter holiday: Valentine’s Day! Funko has unveiled new seasonal Pop!s that you and your Star Wars sweetheart will adore.

Funko is bringing back their pink and red Pop! design for 2024 and this time Obi-Wan Kenobi is getting the sweet V-Day makeover; and they are also introducing a new style that looks like pieces of chocolate, one of which is foil wrapped!

Star Wars Princess Leia (Valentine) Chocolate Deco Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #676 – $11.99

Han Solo and Leia Organa step into the spotlight as chocolate treats (no, you cannot eat them!) with Leia partially “unwrapped” from her red and white heart foil, while Solo stands at attention as a candy figurine, sans wrapper.

Star Wars Han Solo (Valentine) Chocolate Deco Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #675 – $11.99

As for Master Kenobi, his red eyes and pink hair are certainly memorable and he’s holding a gift for all his fans: a heart-shaped box of candies wrapped with a white ribbon.

Star Wars Valentines Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #671 – $11.99

The assortment is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and each sells for $11.99.

Items are expected to ship to guests in January 2024.

More Valentine’s Day Chocolate Pop!

Star Wars isn’t the only franchise that’s embracing the sweet vibes this winter. Both Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas have received new luscious looks that are perfect for your display case.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Valentines Chocolate Deco Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1416

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Valentines Chocolate Deco Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1415

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!