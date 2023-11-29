Pre-Orders Now Open for Disney and Marvel Easter Chocolate Funko Pop! Collectibles

Ok, it’s time to move on from winter holiday fun and start thinking about springtime celebrations, mainly Easter! That’s right folks, we’re jumping ahead a few holidays to early 2024 thanks to the newest reveals from Funko that are inspired by chocolate treats.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Along with candy and gifts for the kids, this spring the Easter Bunny will be delivering some grownup delights for adults too courtesy of Funko.

The pop culture brand has unveiled a new series of seasonal Pop! figures that look just like foil wrapped chocolate candy!

This clever take on the holiday treats feature Disney and Marvel characters presented in chocolate brown and creamy white chocolate colors that we could swear look like the real thing.

Mickey Mouse Easter Chocolate Deco Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1378 – $11.99

Each figure has their candy head “exposed” while the rest of their bodies are still sealed in colorful foil wrapping that resembles their signature outfits or vibe.

Captain America Easter Chocolate Deco Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1332 – $11.99

Marvel heroes include Spider-Man Minnie Mouse

Disney Princess Cinderella, Belle, Tiana Easter Carrot Funko Pocket Pop! Mini-Figure 3-Pack – $12.99

If the standard size Pop! figures are too much for you, there are two Disney Princess Carrot packs that come with Pocket Pop! mini figures. The groupings feature Cinderella, Belle and Tiana, or Rapunzel, Ariel and Jasmine.

Fans will find the Funko Easter Chocolate Pop! figures available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Items are expected to ship to guests in January 2024.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.**

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!