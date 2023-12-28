Minnie Mouse at Hot Topic – Accessories, Puzzles, Wall Decals

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at apparel and accessories featuring Minnie Mouse.

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at Minnie Mouse offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out! In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share such as the Minnie Mouse Expressions Guitar Strap.

Disney Minnie Mouse Expressions Bows Guitar Strap

If you’re tuning in for a friend’s jam session (using their new guitar strap!) or just need a mini escape to the park, this Picnic Blanket will give you somewhere nice to sit. The cheerful image of Minnie in fashionable stripes will spark creativity for your personal style too!

Disney Minnie Mouse Impresa Picnic Blanket

Did you know Hot Topic carries the popular Britto figurines?! Minnie Mouse shines here in a wealth of colors and patterns, tapping into her stylish sensibilities. Her look hails from the 1990s Disney era and this figure is a great addition to any mouse-inspired collection.

Disney Minnie Mouse Romero Britto Figurine

Give the playroom, kids’ room, or your favorite Disney space a playful pop of fun with peel and stick wall decals. If bright pink is your go-to color, you’ll love this entire assortment that is full of hearts, bows, Minnie Mouse (of course) and quotes like “Love,” “Pretty & Pink,” and “It’s All About Minnie.” For something a bit simpler, but still just as fun, Minnie Mouse glitter decals are a perfect addition to the office or any space where you need style inspiration.

Disney Minnie Mouse Loves Pink Peel & Stick Wall Decals

Disney Minnie Mouse Peel And Stick Wall Decals With Glitter

Is your Minnie Mouse time to be quiet and focused? Well, then Disney puzzles are the way to go! We love these challenging images that feature Minnie and her sweetheart Mickey taking to the streets of Paris on one design, and have a ball dancing on a special Disney100 puzzle.

Disney Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse In Paris Puzzle

Disney100 Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Dancing Puzzle

As you plan the accessories for your next Disney vacation, we think you’ll love this simple Sweetheart Ear Headband that features floating heart cutouts in this ear space. A pretty pink bow tops the center of the headband and we imagine this will pair so nicely with nearly every Valentine's Day outfit you can dream up.

Disney Sweetheart Minnie Mouse Ears Headband

Are you a culinary enthusiast? As you spend time in the kitchen dreaming up new and delicious treats to share with your loved ones, you can bring Minnie and Mickey into the fun too! The iconic duo star on a kitchen towel set that reads “You’re My Happy Place.” How sweet is that?

Disney Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Heart Kitchen Towel Set

We can’t feature Minnie Mouse without looking at some Loungefly items and while there’s plenty of styles to find at Hot Topic, we’re especially drawn to these polka dot and bow inspired looks. The figural bag is bright red and looks just like the bows that Minnie wears; while the slim cardholder covered in pink Minnie Mouse heads is an elegant accessory for everyday use.

Loungefly Disney Minnie Mouse Bow Figural Crossbody Bag

Loungefly Disney Minnie Mouse Pink Heads Cardholder

We’re still thinking about the winter holiday season and though Christmas is over, a tartan bow is never out of style. This grey cowlneck top features a giant 90-era Minnie Mouse head on the front, sporting a holiday version of her signature bow.

Disney Minnie Mouse Big Minnie Holiday Cowlneck Long-Sleeve Girls Top – GREY

Celebrate the love of Mickey and Minnie by sharing a watch set with the one you love! The adorable couple each take over their own watch face, with Mickey smiling between a black band, and Minnie sandwiched between pink straps.

Disney Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Watch Set

