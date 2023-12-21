Disney Dogs, “Monsters Inc.” and Other Disney Loungefly Now Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

We’re always ready for a Loungefly refresh, especially when there are Disney-themed accessories to amass. Recently, Entertainment Earth opened pre-orders on the latest Loungefly styles including Disney Villains, Minnie Mouse polka dots, Lady and Tramp pet backpack, and more.

We love how in-touch Loungefly is with Disney fans and how they’re always dreaming up exciting and creative accessories that are perfect on their own or as part of cosplay outfits.

A wide selection of bags, wallets and apparel will be debuting in early 2024 and Entertainment Earth is offering pre-orders on some of the best selections.

Minnie Rocks the Dots Sherpa Tote Bag – $75.00

Among the characters and franchise taking the spotlight is: Minnie Mouse Deadpool Beauty and the Beast Lady and the Tramp Monster’s Inc. Haunted Mansion

As always, these fashionable accessories feature detailed images, impeccable construction, matching linings and bright colors to truly bring the Disney magic to life. Fans can tap into their dark sides with Ursula, the Evil Queen and Hades; order takeout from Harryhausens with Boo, and experience the “tale as old as time” with Belle.

Monsters Inc. Boo Takeout Mini-Backpack – $80.00

New Disney Loungelfy styles are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and prices range from $25.00-$80.00.

and prices range from $25.00-$80.00. Items are expected to ship in January and February 2024. Links to some of our favorites items can be found below.

I Heart Disney Dogs Backpack Harness – $55.00

Disney Villains Curse Your Hearts Hoodie – $70.00

Deadpool Metallic Collection Cosplay Zip-Around Wallet – $40.00

Haunted Mansion Black Widow Bride Lenticular Cardholder – $25.00

Disney Villains Curse Your Hearts Zip-Around Wristlet Wallet – $50.00

Beauty and The Beast Belle Lenticular Mini-Backpack – $80.00

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack and Sally Eternally Yours Mini-Backpack – $80.00

